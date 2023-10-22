Telangana polls: BJP MLA Rajender to slug it out with CM KCR in Gajwel

BJP legislator Etala Rajender is set to take on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Gajwel constituency in November 30 assembly polls, according to the first list of candidates released by the BJP on Sunday.

Three of the BJP's sitting Lok Sabha members - Bandi Sanjay Kumar (former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP), Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad MP) and Soyam Bapu Rao (Adilabad MP) will contest in the elections.

Sitting BJP legislator T Raja Singh, whose suspension was revoked, will contest from the Goshamahal segment in the city, his present constituency.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the BJP Leadership for nominating me as the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate in the #Goshamahal Constituency for the upcoming 2023 legislative assembly election," Singh said in a message posted on "X".

Besides Gajwel, Etala Rajender will also contest from Huzurabad, which he is representing now.

Rajender had earlier indicated that if the party's senior leadership permits, he will take on KCR in Gajwel, which is currently represented by the BRS supremo.

Sanjay Kumar is fielded from Karimnagar while two other MPs, Soyam Bapu Rao and Dharmapuri Arvind, are from Boath and Koratla respectively.

Rani Rudrama Reddy was fielded against BRS working president and KCR's son KT Rama Rao in Sircilla.

According to the BJP list, K Venkata Ramana Reddy will slug it out with the CM in Kamareddy constituency.

KCR will contest from two segments in the upcoming polls - Gajwel and Kamareddy assembly constituencies.

In the list of 52, BJP gave tickets to 12 women contestants.

On the party's strategy of fielding three MPs for assembly polls, senior BJP leader N Ramchander Rao said the party looked into the potentiality of the candidates.

"Basically, the BJP's idea is to have potential candidates so that the chances of winning are more and also more representation in the assembly," the BJP leader told PTI.

He further said the party would not like to take chances by fielding new faces.

Also Read Telangana CM KCR approves Rs 195 cr for drinking water project in Kamareddy Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15 Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state Telangana elections: BRS releases first list, KCR to contest from two seats Three Lok Sabha MPs in BJP's list of 52 candidates for Telangana polls BJP revokes suspension of Telangana MLA Raja Singh ahead of Assembly polls Telangana least corrupt state, BRS targets 95-100 seats in polls: K Kavitha BRS MLC K Kavitha slams Rahul, calls him 'paper tiger' ahead of polls Telangana polls: ECI app that allows citizens to flag MCC violations