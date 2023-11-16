Sensex (0.23%)
Ahead of Telangana polls, IT raids at BRS MLA Nallamothu Rao's premises

Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao represents Miryalaguda constituency, Telangana. He is a native of Shakapuram village, Nidamanoor Mandal of Nalgonda District.

Photo: ANI/Twitter

The raids are underway at Rao's office, residence and some close associates. |Photo: ANI/Twitter

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 10:54 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, the Income Tax officials on Thursday, conducted raids at the residence of Miryalaguda BRS MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao in Telangana.
The raids are underway at Rao's office, residence and some close associates.
More details are awaited.
Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao represents Miryalaguda constituency, Telangana. He is a native of Shakapuram village, Nidamanoor Mandal of Nalgonda District.
In 2014, he was elected as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Miryalaguda constituency in the newly formed state of Telangana. In 2018, he was re-elected as MLA of Miryalaguda Constituency.
He was an active participant in the first-ever Telangana Movement in 1969 as General Secretary of Students Union, SR and BGNR College.
Earlier on November 13, the Income Tax officials conducted searches on the residence of Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives in Hyderabad. She has been the Minister for Education of Telangana since 2019.
The Income Tax sleuths searched the residence of Pradeep, who is allegedly a close relative of the minister.
Sabitha Reddy is the TRS candidate from the seat of Maheshwaram in the 2023 Assembly elections. She will be up against Kitchannagari Laxma Reddy of the Congress and Andela Sri Ramulu Yadav of the BJP in the constituency.
Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.
In the previous Assembly election in the state in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

