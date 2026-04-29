West Bengal elections: Exit polls predict close fight between BJP, TMC

After the second phase of voting concluded in West Bengal on Wednesday, exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) is likely to strengthen its presence in the state as Mamata Banerjee -led Trinamool Congress (TMC) will see a muted show this time.

BJP 132-151 TMC 138-151 Others 3-6 A poll of exit polls showed that TMC and BJP will be neck-and-neck in the state, as both parties are expected to win around 132-151 and 138-154 seats, respectively. Other parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC), will win around three to six seats.

Peoples Pulse showed that TMC will retain its majority by winning around 177-187 seats, and BJP around 95-110 seats. It showed that others, including Congress, will manage to win around three to six seats in West Bengal.

However, P-MARQ predicted a different trend, with BJP expected to sweep around 150-175 seats, and TMC trailing in the state, winning only 118-138 seats. For other parties, including Congress, it also predicted victory in two to six seats.

Matrize, on the other hand, predicted a closer fight between BJP and TMC, with the former expected to win around 146-161 seats, and the ruling party to get around 125-140 seats. For other parties, it expects to win six to 10 seats.

Exit polls offer just an early indication based on limited voter feedback and can often miss the mark, so take their predictions with a pinch of salt. JVC Exit Polls’ survey predicted that BJP will edge over the ruling TMC in the state, by winning around 138-159 seats, and the incumbent party is projected to win around 131-152 seats. For other parties, its survey predicted victory in a maximum of two seats.

Polling in the state was conducted in two phases, with the second phase concluding today, and the voting percentage turnout was at a historic high. The first phase of polling, which took place on April 23, also witnessed a record turnout of 93.19 per cent. Result for the polls is due on May 4.