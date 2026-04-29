West Bengal phase 2 polls: 41,001 stations, 2,400 CAPF companies deployed

Ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal on Wednesday, Special Electoral Roll Observer Subrata Gupta expressed confidence in the preparedness for polling.

, "The final preparation is good. We are prepared to host phase two of the elections tomorrow in 41,001 polling stations across eight districts in South Bengal. Almost 2,400 companies of CAPF are being deployed to maintain peace and law and order and also to ensure the security of the voters...We are prepared for the worst. While we believe that the planning which has gone into phase two will bear fruit in the form of a peaceful second phase, we are prepared to face any law and order issue," Gupta told ANI.

He urged people to vote in large numbers.

"We would invite all voters to beat the figures already achieved in phase one, which is 93 % plus. We invite all voters in phase two to come and vote peacefully and without any fear...There have been six cases of deletions and 1,468 cases of addition in the roll. Those who have been included in this 1,468, they will be able to cast their vote in this phase," he added.

On security arrangements, he said some contingents will be equipped with body cameras, while all strong room complexes will be guarded by CAPF personnel as per defined security protocols. "CCTV cameras have been installed at the entry points of strong rooms, and the footage will be accessible to candidates and their agents," he said.

Gupta further noted that each polling booth will be manned by four security personnel. "At least two webcams have been installed at every booth--one inside and one outside," he added.

He also said that most residents are enthusiastic about voting and highlighted the availability of a toll-free helpline (18003450008) for complaints. "Anyone can call and lodge a complaint. It will be recorded and entered into our system to ensure proper redressal," Gupta said.