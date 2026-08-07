'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' earns over ₹400 crore at India box office

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day", featuring actors Tom Holland and Zendaya, has earned over ₹400 crore in India at the box office.

The film, which is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, released in India on July 30, a day before the global release. The film features Holland reprising his role of Spider-Man and Zendaya as Michelle Jones-Watson alongside Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Krondon as Tombstone and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, among others.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹400.80 crore gross in India at the box office. The total collection of the film stands at $1.188 billion at the global box office.

The film follows Holland as he faces a new and powerful threat while grappling with a surprising physical evolution triggered by the demands of his crime-fighting life.

"Brand New Day" is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

Actors Mark Ruffalo as Bruce aka The Hulk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Michael Mando as Scorpion round off the cast of the film.

Besides "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", Holland and Zendaya have recently collaborated on "The Odyssey". The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and revolves around the Greek King Odysseus on a perilous 10-year journey after the Trojan War.

The film has earned over USD 900 million at the global box office.