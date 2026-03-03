Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Defence ministry signs deal with HAL for purchase of 6 military helicopters

Defence ministry signs deal with HAL for purchase of 6 military helicopters



Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
The Defence Ministry on Tuesday sealed contracts worth ₹5,083 crore for the procurement of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and surface-to-air missiles.

While the ALH Mk-II helicopters are being procured for the Indian Coast Guard, the Shtil missiles will be deployed onboard the Indian Navy's warships.

"The contract for ALH Mk-III (maritime role) along with operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support, valued at ₹2,901 crore, has been inked with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd," the ministry said.

It said these twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms and are capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea.

 

"The induction will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard's capability for fulfilling the duties of safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore installations and protection of fishermen and marine environment," the ministry said.

The contract for the procurement of surface-to-air vertical launch - Shtil missiles and associated missile holding frames, valued at ₹2,182 crore, has been signed with Russia's JSC Rosoboronexport.

The acquisition is intended to substantially enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline warships against a wide spectrum of aerial threats, the ministry said.

"The system will reinforce the layered air defence architecture onboard the platforms of the Indian Navy by providing rapid-reaction, all-weather engagement capability and improved survivability in contested maritime environments," it said.

"The contract further underscores the longstanding and time-tested defence partnership between India and Russia, founded on mutual trust and strategic alignment," it said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

