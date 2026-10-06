Global turmoil may mean multiple routes for IMEC to keep trade resilient

The war in West Asia could force a rethink of the original plans for the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), which was a part of the New Delhi declaration of the G20 Summit of 2023. There now need to be multiple routes for the corridor to make trade more resilient between the three continents being connected through it, according to Gérard Mestrallet, Special Envoy of the French President for IMEC.

Speaking to reporters here, Mestrallet said that the focus is to bring agility into the network to account for contingencies that may choke one part of the network.

On concerns that every country in West Asia is impacted by the war and any route could be targeted in a war situation, Mestrallet said: “Even Hormuz will not be blocked for eternity. But the cost of Hormuz will remain a risk and the shippers will have to pay for the risk. There will be no zero-risk routes.”

The IMEC, which now also features Oman and Lebanon among other countries, may see an important role for Oman as a gateway port as it is relatively safer in the context of the military action in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, Marseille Fos Port and Adani Ports and SEZ brought together port, economic and institutional stakeholders of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC) for the first workshops of the IMEC Club, created on their initiative.

The series of workshops aims to identify the practical conditions for the corridor to function: better articulating supply chains, facilitating trade procedures, enabling information systems to communicate with one another and supporting the development of decarbonised energy corridors.