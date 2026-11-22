India and the 27-nation bloc European Union (EU) are likely to sign the free trade agreement (FTA) on December 16, an official said.

The two sides concluded the negotiations for the pact on January 27 this year.

European Union's Ambassador to India, Jean-Eric Paquet, recently said the FTA will be signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Brussels in December, and it will come into force next year.

The European Commission has already submitted proposals to the Council of the European Union seeking authorisation for signing and conclusion of the agreement, along with the final legal text and tariff schedules.

Under the free trade agreement, described as 'mother of all deals', 93 per cent of Indian shipments will enjoy duty-free access to the 27-nation bloc, while imports of luxury cars and wines from the EU will become less expensive.

The deal, concluded after negotiations spanning over two decades, will create a market of about 2 billion people across the world's fourth-largest economy, India, and the second-largest economic bloc, the EU.

Taken together, India and the EU account for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third (about USD 11 trillion) of international trade (about USD 33 trillion).

The EU is India's largest trading partner in goods among individual blocs, while India ranks as the EU's ninth-largest goods trading partner globally and sixth in services