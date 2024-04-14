US Prez Biden, PM Netanyahu speak after Iranian drone attack on Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently in talks with US President Joe Biden, following meetings with the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet, after Iran launched drones towards Israel on Saturday night in response to the air strike on its embassy in Syria.

Meanwhile, in a stern warning for Israel's closest ally, Iran asked the US to stay away from the ongoing conflict with Israel, adding that its response will be more severe if Israel made 'another mistake'.

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!," it added.

Further, Israel Defence Forces disclosed on X, that,"Dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches from Iran were identified approaching Israeli territory."

"The IDF Aerial Defence Array successfully intercepted the majority of the launches using the Arrow Aerial Defense System, together with Israel's strategic allies, before the launches crossed into Israeli territory. A small number of hits were identified, including at an IDF base in southern Israel, where minor damage was caused to infrastructure," IDF added.

Additionally, the IDF revealed in their post on X, that many hostile aircraft and cruise missiles were approaching Israel on Saturday.

"Many dozens of hostile aircraft, as well as dozens of cruise missiles, were identified approaching Israeli territory from Iran and intercepted over the past few hours. Dozens of IAF fighter jets are currently operating to intercept all aerial threats approaching Israeli territory." the post on X stated.

"The IDF is deployed on all fronts, prepared, and continuing to defend Israeli territory." IDF highlights its readiness to be prepared for its defence amid Iran attack.