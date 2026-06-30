Tuesday, June 30, 2026 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / ESIC clears direct hospital management, extends unemployment benefit scheme

ESIC clears direct hospital management, extends unemployment benefit scheme

Corporation approves direct management of upcoming ESI hospitals, extends the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana till June 2027, and clears new medical education and healthcare initiatives

ESIC, ESIC scheme

Auhona Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Tuesday approved a range of measures covering healthcare infrastructure, medical education and administration, including a decision to directly manage all upcoming and newly commissioned ESI hospitals and extend the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) by another year.
 
The decisions were taken at the 198th meeting of the corporation, chaired by Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.
 
Under the new policy, all upcoming and newly commissioned ESI hospitals will be managed directly by ESIC. Hospitals currently being run by state governments that are undergoing reconstruction or upgradation will continue under state management unless the respective state government opts to hand them over to the corporation.
 
 
ESIC also extended the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana, which provides unemployment allowance to insured persons, for one year from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.
 
The corporation also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Ayush to integrate Ayush services into ESIC's healthcare system. The framework is intended to support the delivery of Ayush-based services within ESIC facilities and strengthen capacity in managing occupational and lifestyle-related health conditions.

Also Read

Krishnamoorthy Rao, managing director and chief executive officer

Generali Central General Insurance targets ₹10K cr premium in five years

ESIC, ESIC scheme

ESIC forms three-member panel to strengthen internal audit after CAG reportpremium

gig workers social security scheme India 2026, accidental insurance gig workers India policy, Code on Social Security 2020 gig workers benefits, gig economy workers pension proposal India, EPFO 3.0 gig worker scheme India, NITI Aayog gig workforce es

ESIC plans to bring gig, platform workers under social security netpremium

IRDAI, INSURANCE, FINANCE

Irdai sets up working group to guide AI adoption in insurance sector

New labour Codes

Centre builds digital spine for labour code rollout across statespremium

 
In medical education, ESIC approved in principle the establishment of a dental college with undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi. It also approved setting up a medical college at Haridwar with an annual intake of 50 MBBS students from the 2027-28 academic session, using the existing ESIC hospital infrastructure.
 
ESIC is the statutory body that administers the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) scheme, India's social security programme for workers in the organised sector. It provides medical care and cash benefits, including sickness, maternity, disability and dependent benefits, to insured workers and their families through a network of hospitals, dispensaries and empanelled healthcare providers.
 
The meeting also approved the Employees' State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026, under the Code on Social Security, 2020, replacing the existing 1950 regulations. It adopted a consolidated memorandum of understanding for state ESI societies in line with the new legal framework.
 
It also cleared the establishment of five new sub-regional offices in Meghalaya, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) to support service delivery, compliance monitoring and administrative decentralisation.

More From This Section

Insurance, Insurance sector

Life insurance policy surrenders outpaced maturity pay-outs: RBI report

Ajay Seth, Irdai

Bima Sugam to launch initial products by Sept-end: Irdai chairman Seth

Insurance, Insurance sector

Protection products drive near double-digit VNB growth for life insurerspremium

life insurance

Govt sets performance targets for state-run general insurers for FY27premium

pvt life insurer

Pvt life insurers rekindle agency networks amid scrutiny over bancassurancepremium

Topics : ESIC Labour Ministry Insurance Sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsNoel Tata Step DownIndia AI RaceVedanta Iron & Steel Share PriceAP EAMCET Result 2026 DateWho is Rajiv KumarDelhi EV Policy 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaSIR begin in Delhi Today