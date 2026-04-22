Jio Financial, Allianz to form 50:50 JV in general, health insurance

Reliance group’s financial services venture, Jio Financial Services (JFSL), and Munich-headquartered insurance major Allianz Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary Allianz Europe B.V., on Wednesday entered into a binding agreement to form a 50:50 joint venture covering both general and health insurance. This formalises the partnership first announced in July 2025.

The joint venture will launch operations upon receipt of the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals. JFSL and Allianz are also working towards a separate binding agreement for a life insurance business in India.

In July 2025, JFSL had entered into a binding agreement with Allianz Group to form a 50:50 reinsurance joint venture. The two companies had also signed a non-binding agreement to set up equally owned ventures in both life and general insurance segments.

In March, the reinsurance venture—Allianz Jio Reinsurance Limited—commenced operations in India after receiving final regulatory approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on March 12, 2026.

The latest move comes amid strong economic growth and favourable demographics in India, alongside rising demand for long-term financial security and inclusive protection solutions.

“Insurance for All by 2047 is a national mission and every institution that has been entrusted with the scale and trust of the Indian people has a duty to fulfil it,” said Mukesh D Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries. “Jio Financial Services is committed to doing exactly that.”

He added that the partnership brings together Jio’s digital consumer reach and Allianz’s global insurance expertise to create a differentiated model for designing, distributing and delivering insurance solutions at scale.

Oliver Bäte, chief executive officer, Allianz SE, said the collaboration is rooted in a shared belief in inclusive economic growth and the role of insurance in expanding financial security. He added that the joint venture aims to make protection simpler, more accessible and more relevant across customer segments.

Allianz had previously partnered with Bajaj Finserv for over two decades through Bajaj Allianz Life and Bajaj Allianz General, where it held a 26 per cent stake. In March 2025, Bajaj Finserv announced it would buy out Allianz’s stake in both ventures for ₹24,180 crore.

India’s non-life insurance sector currently includes 25 general insurers, including four state-owned companies, and seven standalone health insurers. General insurers reported nearly 8 per cent year-on-year growth in gross direct premium underwritten in FY27 at ₹2.78 trillion, while standalone health insurers posted 19.4 per cent growth to ₹45,865.81 crore. Overall, the non-life insurance industry recorded 9.29 per cent growth in premium to ₹3.36 trillion.