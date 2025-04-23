Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurers' NBP grows 5% in FY25; premium collected shy of Rs 4 trn mark

Life insurers' NBP grows 5% in FY25; premium collected shy of Rs 4 trn mark

The premiums of the largest private life insurer - SBI Life Insurance - slipped by 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 35,576.67 crore

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Amid the regulatory changes in the financial year, the new business premium of life insurers grew by 5.13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25 to Rs 3.97 trillion, compared to 2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY24 at Rs 3.77 trillion, according to data by the Life Insurance Council.
 
The new business premium (NBP) of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) grew by 1.86 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.27 trillion, while the premiums of private sector life insurance companies expanded by 9.80 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.71 trillion in FY25.
 
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) revised the surrender value norms, effective from October 1, 2024, whereby life insurance companies have to pay higher special surrender value (SSV) to policyholders on completion of the first policy year if they have paid the full-year premium for a year. According to this norm, insurers did not have to pay customers who surrendered their policies at the end of the first year.
 
 
“Post the regulatory changes, the growth has slowed down across most product categories in the second half of the financial year. Also, in the case of group single premiums, the growth has been broadly flat amid the current interest rate environment, making it less attractive compared to other investment options. Also, there have been changes in the taxation norms introduced in the Union Budget, which is also weighing on the growth in premiums,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, head of BFSI research, CareEdge Ratings.
 
In FY25, the individual new business premium collected grew by 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.67 trillion, as compared to Rs 1.50 trillion last year, while the group business premium saw an uptick of 1.07 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.64 trillion.

The premiums of the largest private life insurer – SBI Life Insurance – slipped by 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 35,576.67 crore. Other top names – HDFC Life Insurance posted 12.58 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 33,761.94 crore, ICICI Prudential’s premium rose by 24.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 22,583.49 crore, Axis Max Life Insurance’s premium growth stood at 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,173.41 crore, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance recorded 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y growth at Rs 12,292.58 crore.
 
As of FY25, the market share of LIC stood at 57 per cent, and private life insurers accounted for nearly 43 per cent.
 
In March of FY25, the overall premium inched up by 2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 61,439.11 crore. LIC posted 1.67 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 36,907.33 crore, while private insurers’ premium inched up by 2.58 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 24,531.8 crore.
 

Topics : Life Insurance Insurers insurance premium

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

