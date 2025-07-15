Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / AI video platform Trupeer raises ₹25.8 crore from RTP Global, others

AI video platform Trupeer raises ₹25.8 crore from RTP Global, others

The funding round also saw participation from Salesforce Ventures and a consortium of over 20 CIO and CTO angel investors from Fortune 500 companies, Trupeer said

Trupeer CEO and co-founder Shivali Goyal said that the platform is already being used by over 10,000 teams globally to turn raw screen recordings into instant. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 15 2025

AI video platform Trupeer has raised ₹3 million (around Rs 25.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by RTP Global, a statement said on Tuesday.

The funding round also saw participation from Salesforce Ventures and a consortium of over 20 CIO and CTO angel investors from Fortune 500 companies, Trupeer said.

This round supports Trupeer's mission to reinvent how teams create product videos, tutorials, and walkthroughs, the AI platform said, adding that it will help unlock AI videos for business workflow communication. 

Trupeer CEO and co-founder Shivali Goyal said that the platform is already being used by over 10,000 teams globally to turn raw screen recordings into instant, studio-quality product videos across 50-plus languages for product marketing, customer success and training.

 

Looking ahead, Trupeer is expanding beyond screen recordings. The team is building new ways to generate video from documents, personalize content at scale, and integrate natively with the tools where teams already work, from CRMs to learning platforms, the platform said.

