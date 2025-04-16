Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Indian Rupee gains for third straight day; Ends 9 paise higher at 85.68/$

Indian Rupee gains for third straight day; Ends 9 paise higher at 85.68/$

The domestic currency strengthened 9 paise to end at 85.68 against the greenback after closing at 85.77 on Tuesday

Rupee, Dollar

Rupee, Dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian currency extended its gains for the third straight day on Wednesday, as the continued weakness in the dollar index offset the rise in crude oil prices. 
 
The domestic currency strengthened 9 paise to end at 85.68 against the greenback after closing at 85.77 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data. In the last three sessions, the currency has depreciated by nearly ₹1.01, capping the monthly fall to 0.25 per cent in April.  
 
The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was down 0.66 per cent to 99.55, the lowest since April 2022. In a fresh retaliatory move, the US raised tariffs on China to 245 per cent, following Beijing's latest countermeasures. Earlier, the Trump administration launched a probe into potential tariffs on critical minerals, while also urging China to begin talks to ease the escalating trade tensions. 
 
 
The Rupee traded higher on dollar weakness, as the index slipped below the 100$ mark, supporting emerging market currencies, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities. "Additionally, foreign institutional investors(FII) inflows of over ₹6,000 crore into Indian markets have strengthened sentiment, driven by relief on global trade tariffs and India's relatively resilient positioning amidst ongoing global trade tensions."

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee gains for third session; Opens 16 paise stronger at 85.61/$

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee breaches 86 per dollar level on US President Trump's tariff relief

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee extend gains to close at 85.77/$; Ends 28 paise higher

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee opens at 85.87/$; Gains 17 paise on hopes of tariff relief

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee logs biggest single-day gain in over 2 years on falling crude prices

 
The sharp upward movement in the Rupee was primarily driven by favourable domestic economic data releases, particularly the inflation data, according to Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors. 
 
India’s retail inflation further eased to 3.34 per cent in March from a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February, the lowest year-on-year reading since August 2019.  
 
The rupee has quietly appreciated over 1 per cent in the past week, reflecting both external tailwinds from a softening dollar and internal stability from improving capital flows, Trivedi said. "However, with global trade war concerns still looming, volatility cannot be ruled out."
 
Crude oil prices rose after seeing a muted early session as the demand outlook soured on concerns of a trade war. Brent crude oil was up 0.83 per cent to $65.21 per barrel, while WTI crude was up 0.82 per cent at 61.83 per barrel as of 3:40 PM IST. 
 
 

More From This Section

PremiumAjay Narayan Jha

Ajay Narayan Jha steps down from Finance Commission with 6 months to go

Premiumloan, loans, personal loan

Festive lending slowed in Q3 amid strict norms, tight liquidity: Report

PremiumFinance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

ED leads finance ministry pack, but conviction rates offer cold comfort

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's liquidity infusion plan pushes govt bonds to over 3-year highs

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

India moves to deepen junk debt market by allowing bad loan securitisation

Topics : Indian rupee Rupee Markets currency market US Dollar Dollar Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEICAI CA Admit Card 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon