Sensex (0.20%)
69660.13 + 138.44
Nifty (0.00%)
20900.50 -0.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.89%)
44099.55 -395.45
Nifty Smallcap (-1.58%)
6665.05 -107.05
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
47005.45 + 164.05
Heatmap

No plans to loosen rates, inflation top priority: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

The Governor said it is very difficult to give a forward guidance on the policy, terming the future as very fickle where any shock can hit any economy

Shaktikanta Das

Das also said that at present, foreign investors and regulators have a growing confidence in our economy.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said there is no plan to loosen interest rates as inflation continues to be the top priority for the central bank.
Speaking to reporters at the central bank headquarters here, Das clarified that the inclusion of over tightening in his statement while announcing the fifth consecutive status quo in rates, should not be construed as anything else.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A "loosening" in rates is not on the table, Das added.
Making it clear that inflation is the top priority for the central bank, Das said a few months of satisfactory data -- the headline number dropped to 4.87 per cent in October -- should not lead to any complacency and added that we have a long way to cover on inflation management.
Deputy Governor Michael Patra said looking at the economic growth in the first half and the high-frequency data for October and November, the upward revision in FY24 GDP growth rate at 7 per cent is a conservative estimate.
The Governor said it is very difficult to give a forward guidance on the policy, terming the future as very fickle where any shock can hit any economy.
Das also said that at present, foreign investors and regulators have a growing confidence in our economy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC meet LIVE: Inflation is top priority of policy committee, says Das

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

Forex reserves surpass $600-billion mark after nearly four months

RBI to establish cloud facility for financial sector to secure data privacy

RBI allows liquidity reversal for banks on weekends, holidays from Dec 30

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for 5th straight policy review

Topics : Shaktikanta Das Reserve Bank of India RBI MPC meet

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon