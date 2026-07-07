Retail lending drives NBFC credit growth to 14.2% in May: RBI data

Credit extended by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) accelerated to 14.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in May 2026, driven by robust retail lending and higher credit to agriculture, even as loan growth to industry and services moderated, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed on Tuesday.

Outstanding credit by major NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) stood at Rs 58.60 trillion at the end of May, compared with growth of 11.4 per cent in the corresponding month last year.

Retail loans remained the largest contributor to overall NBFC credit growth, rising 19.5 per cent YoY to Rs 25.19 trillion, compared with growth of 14.9 per cent a year earlier.

Within the retail segment, housing loans grew 10.9 per cent YoY to Rs 8.35 trillion, more than double the 5.1 per cent growth recorded in May 2025. Loans against gold jewellery remained the fastest-growing retail category, surging nearly 70 per cent YoY to Rs 3.30 trillion, up from growth of 38.9 per cent a year earlier. Vehicle loans, the second-largest retail segment after housing, grew 14.8 per cent YoY to Rs 6.17 trillion, slightly slower than the 16.3 per cent growth recorded in May 2025.

Credit to agriculture and allied activities also gathered pace, rising 17.9 per cent YoY, compared with 5 per cent growth a year earlier.

In contrast, credit growth to industry slowed to 7.3 per cent from 10 per cent in May 2025, primarily due to weaker growth in infrastructure lending, the RBI said.

Lending to the services sector also moderated to 16.7 per cent YoY from 23.9 per cent a year earlier, although credit to commercial real estate continued to witness buoyant growth.

The latest data underscores the continued strength of consumer-focused lending by NBFCs, with retail credit significantly outpacing lending to productive sectors such as industry. The RBI's sectoral deployment data is compiled from major NBFCs and HFCs.

The pickup in NBFC lending comes alongside stronger funding from banks. Separate RBI data released earlier showed bank credit to NBFCs rose 33.7 per cent YoY to Rs 20.9 trillion as of May 31, 2026, compared with growth of just 1 per cent in the corresponding period last year, providing lenders with greater capacity to support credit expansion.