West Asia crisis needs close monitoring, proactive steps: RBI report

As India imports 80 per cent of its oil requirements, the war in West Asia, which has disrupted supply, requires proactive measures to limit any adverse spillover effects, even if the resilience of the Indian economy to absorb external shocks has strengthened over time, the Reserve Bank of India ’s state of the economy report said.

The report also noted that India has progressively diversified its crude oil import sources and augmented its domestic refining capacity.

The report was released minutes before US President Donald Trump ’s announcement of a five-day ceasefire in the West Asia war.

“Given India’s external dependence on crude oil, the evolving situation requires close monitoring and proactive measures to limit adverse spillovers, even though it is noteworthy that the capacity and resilience of the Indian economy to absorb external shocks have strengthened over time, buttressed by its strong growth, sound macroeconomic fundamentals, and robust external sector buffers,” the report said.

The report further noted that since the start of the conflict, several policy measures have been implemented to blunt the immediate impact of disruptions in global fuel supply chains and to achieve more effective use of domestic capacity to meet shortfalls.

“The creation of an Economic Stabilisation Fund would further provide fiscal headroom and a buffer to proactively respond to global headwinds,” the report, which is authored by RBI staffers, said. It was clarified that the views in the report are those of the authors and not of the central bank.

The report said geopolitical tensions in West Asia intensified into a major conflict, causing significant disruption to key oil infrastructure and critical energy corridors due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In addition, the US administration has also launched fresh probes into trade practices by major trading partners. “All these factors have resulted in increased volatility across various commodity and financial markets.”

It noted that emerging market currencies came under pressure amid heightened risk aversion, while the US dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand. “In this environment of heightened uncertainties, major systemic central banks kept policy rates unchanged during February–March,” it said.

The six-member rate-setting body of the central bank will meet from April 6 to 8 to review the monetary policy.

Commenting on domestic financial markets, the report noted that the rupee came under renewed depreciation pressure amid elevated global market volatility due to the conflict.

The rupee, which settled at a new all-time low of 93.97, depreciated 3.19 per cent in March. In the financial year, it has depreciated over 9 per cent against the dollar in FY26 so far.

The report reiterated that India’s foreign exchange reserves remain adequate, providing cover for goods imports for 11.2 months and around 95 per cent of the external debt outstanding. After hitting an all-time high of $728.5 billion for the week ended February 27, 2026, foreign exchange reserves fell by around $20 billion in the next two weeks as the central bank aggressively intervened in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility. Latest data showed foreign exchange reserves were at $709.8 billion for the week ended March 13, 2026.

“In other fixed-income segments, dated government security (G-Sec) yields remained largely range-bound with a softening bias in February, but firmed up thereafter on account of the Middle East conflict and the rise in crude oil prices. The yields rose more at the shorter end,” the report said.

Commenting on the new GDP series with the revised base year of 2022–23, the report said the new series indicated that the Indian economy remained robust, with real GDP growth accelerating to 7.6 per cent in 2025–26 from 7.1 per cent a year ago amid heightened global uncertainty.

“The growth was driven by strong domestic demand, with private final consumption expenditure maintaining momentum and investment activity remaining robust,” it said.

The report said the new series has improved the economic estimates by integrating several new data sources such as the goods and services tax (GST), public financial management system (PFMS), annual survey of unincorporated sector enterprises (ASUSE), among others.

The report also noted that the second advance estimates of GDP for 2025–26 indicate sustained resilience of the Indian economy. “High-frequency indicators signal economic activity gaining momentum in February,” it added.