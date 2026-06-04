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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Akshay Kumar continues Sky City exit, sells 2 more Borivali flats for ₹7 cr

Akshay Kumar continues Sky City exit, sells 2 more Borivali flats for ₹7 cr

The actor sold two apartments in Borivali's Sky City project for a combined ₹7.1 crore, compared with an acquisition cost of about ₹3.68 crore in 2017.

Akshay Kumar

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Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has further pared his residential property holdings in Mumbai's Borivali suburb, selling two apartments in the Sky City project for a combined ₹7.1 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix.
 
The latest transaction comes almost a year after the actor sold two other apartments in the same development.
 
The properties sold this time comprise two units on the 35th floor of Tower B at Sky City in Borivali (East). The transactions were registered on June 2, 2026, with Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal emerging as the purchaser.
 
The larger apartment, with a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft, was sold for ₹5.75 crore, while an adjoining 252 sq ft unit fetched ₹1.35 crore. The total deal value stood at ₹7.1 crore, with stamp duty payments amounting to ₹35.5 lakh. The units come with a combined three car parking spaces.
 
 
Property records show Kumar acquired the apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. The larger unit was purchased for ₹3 crore, while the smaller apartment was bought for approximately ₹67.6 lakh, taking the total acquisition cost to about ₹3.68 crore.

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Based on the registered sale value, the actor has realised an estimated gain of ₹3.42 crore before taxes and transaction costs. The appreciation works out to nearly 93 per cent over an investment horizon of roughly eight-and-a-half years.
 
The transaction follows a similar sale by Kumar in June 2025, when he sold two apartments in the same Sky City project for around ₹7.1 crore, generating gains of up to 99 per cent over the purchase price. The back-to-back exits highlight the strong appreciation witnessed in select residential projects across Mumbai's western suburbs since the post-pandemic recovery in housing demand.
 
According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the first property in June  2025 was sold by Akshay Kumar and is valued at Rs 5.75 crore. It has a carpet area of 1,101 sq. ft and includes two car parking spaces. The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 34.50 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Akshay Kumar had purchased the property in 2017 for Rs 3.02 crore, and it has since appreciated by 90%.
 
The second property was sold by Akshay Kumar for Rs. 1.35 crore. It has a carpet area of 252 sq. ft. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 6.75 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000. Akshay Kumar had purchased the property in 2017 for Rs. 67.90 lakh, and it has since appreciated by 99%.
 
Developed by Oberoi Realty, Sky City is among the largest integrated residential developments in Borivali and has benefited from growing demand for premium homes in suburban Mumbai. Improved metro connectivity, road infrastructure upgrades and a wave of redevelopment activity have transformed Borivali into one of the city's most sought-after residential micro-markets.
 

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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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