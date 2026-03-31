April-June small savings rates announced: PPF, NSC status explained

The government has held interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the eighth consecutive quarter, extending the status quo into April-June 2026. For households relying on instruments such as Public Provident Fund, National Savings Certificate and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, this means returns will remain stable.

Rates for the first quarter of FY27 (April 1 to June 30, 2026) will remain the same as the January–March 2026 quarter, according to a notification by the Finance Ministry.

Rates for key schemes:

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: 8.2 per cent

National Savings Certificate (NSC): 7.7 per cent

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP): 7.5 per cent (maturing in 115 months)

Monthly Income Scheme (MIS): 7.4 per cent

Public Provident Fund (PPF): 7.1 per cent

Three-year term deposit: 7.1 per cent

Post office savings account: 4 per cent

These instruments are primarily distributed through post offices and select banks, and are widely used by people seeking tax-efficient, government-backed returns.

Why the pause continues

The last revision in small savings rates came in the fourth quarter of FY24, when select schemes saw marginal increases.

The government typically aligns small savings rates with yields on government securities of comparable maturities, with a spread. However, despite fluctuations in bond yields over the past year, rates have been retained, suggesting a policy preference for stability over frequent adjustments.

Two factors likely explain this stance:

Interest rate cycle plateau: With policy rates relatively steady in recent quarters, there is less urgency to recalibrate administered rates.

Fiscal considerations: Higher small savings rates increase the government’s borrowing cost, as these schemes are a significant source of funding.

What it means for savers

For investors, the unchanged rates present a mixed picture.

1. Stability, but limited upside

Fixed-income investors benefit from predictability. If you have already locked into these schemes, your returns remain intact. However, new investors do not gain from any upward revision, even if market rates have inched up elsewhere.

2. Real returns under pressure

With inflation hovering in the 4-6 per cent range, real returns, especially on lower-yielding instruments like post office deposits, remain modest. For instance, a 7.1 per cent PPF return translates to a real return of roughly 1–3 per cent, depending on inflation.

3. Tax efficiency is still a key advantage

Despite static rates, some schemes retain a strong appeal due to tax benefits:

PPF: Falls under the exempt-exempt-exempt (EEE) category — contributions, interest, and maturity are tax-free.

NSC: Offers tax deduction under Section 80C, though interest is taxable.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Also EEE, making it attractive for long-term goals like a girl child’s education.

4. Lock-in considerations

Many small savings schemes come with long lock-in periods. For example, PPF has a 15-year tenure, while Sukanya Samriddhi runs until the girl child turns 21. In a static rate environment, this raises opportunity cost concerns if interest rates rise later.

Should you invest now?

The answer depends on your financial objective and risk appetite.

For safety-first investors: These schemes remain among the safest options, backed by a sovereign guarantee. They are suitable for capital protection and a predictable income.

For long-term goals: PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi still offer a compelling combination of tax efficiency and compounding, even at current rates.

For stable income: The Monthly Income Scheme can provide a steady cash flow, though returns may lag inflation over time.

However, investors should avoid over-allocating to small savings purely out of habit. With bank fixed deposits and debt mutual funds offering competitive alternatives in certain tenures, diversification is essential.

(With inputs from PTI)