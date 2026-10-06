Can a married daughter inherit govt-allotted land? HC explains rights

A woman cannot be denied her claim to the family’s government-allotted land merely because she is married, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has ruled. It held that the state’s Nautor Land Rules, 1968, do not specifically disqualify married daughters from succeeding to land granted to their parents, and that an administrative clarification cannot override statutory provisions.

The ruling, delivered on September 14, concerns a daughter’s claim to 3 bigha and 2 biswas of agricultural land in Shimla originally granted to her father in 1972. It reinforces the principle that a Hindu daughter’s marital status does not, by itself, take away her inheritance rights.

However, the judgement does not mean that every married daughter automatically becomes entitled to government-allotted land. Her claim will depend on the applicable rules, the nature of the property and the facts of the case.

How the dispute over government-allotted land arose

The Himachal Pradesh Government granted the agricultural land to Mina Ram under the Nautor Land Rules, 1968, on August 25, 1972. Although possession was handed over, the revenue authorities did not sign the patta, the official document recording the grant.

After Mina Ram died in 1990, his wife, Sewati Devi, sought the document, but it remained unsigned. Following her death in 2012, their only daughter, Shanti, approached the authorities for the patta.

Her application was rejected on the ground that married daughters were not eligible for such land. She challenged the decision, arguing that she was claiming the rights attached to her late father's grant as a Class I legal heir under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, rather than applying for a fresh allotment.

The High Court found that Rules 7 and 8 of the Nautor Land Rules did not specifically exclude married daughters. Rule 8 restricts a son or daughter from applying for Nautor land during the father's lifetime, subject to specified exceptions. It does not impose a separate disqualification based on marriage.

The court also held that an administrative clarification issued by the state government in 1980 could not introduce a restriction absent from the statutory rules. It quashed the rejection and directed the authorities to reconsider Shanti's application, preferably within two months.

What does the ruling mean for married daughters?

The judgement reinforces the distinction between eligibility for a fresh government land grant and inheritance of rights arising from an existing grant.

Hardeep Sachdeva, senior partner at AZB & Partners, said, “Under Hindu Succession laws in India, sons and daughters are equally placed for any inheritance of a Hindu father.”

He added that if a father has rights in government-allotted land or property, succession law does not exclude a son or daughter from inheriting those rights merely because the property was allotted by the government.

Siddharth Batra, advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court of India, said marriage does not diminish a daughter's right to inherit from her father. The 2005 amendment to the Hindu Succession Act placed daughters on an equal footing with sons as coparceners by birth in Hindu Mitakshara joint family property.

“Marriage does not affect that status,” he said.

However, Batra noted that a daughter’s inheritance rights should not be confused with the rights of her children. Her children do not automatically acquire a coparcenary right in their maternal grandfather's Hindu Undivided Family property merely by virtue of their birth.

Can an administrative order override inheritance law?

The case also highlights the limits of administrative instructions issued by government departments.

B. Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B. Shanker Advocates LLP, said the High Court recognised that the Nautor Rules contained no specific prohibition against a married daughter succeeding to the land. The administrative clarification could not override the statutory framework or ignore developments in the law recognising daughters' inheritance rights.

He added that excluding married daughters on this basis perpetuates gender stereotypes and conflicts with the constitutional guarantee of equality.

Alay Razvi, managing partner at Accord Juris, said the ruling should not be interpreted as granting married daughters an automatic right to every government-allotted property.

“The decision reinforces that succession and eligibility must be determined under the governing law and facts, rather than gender-based assumptions,” he said.

Shweta Tungare, cofounder of LawTarazoo, described the judgement as an important step towards gender parity. She said outdated administrative orders should not be allowed to dilute statutory inheritance rights by treating a daughter's marriage as a reason to deny her standing as a Class I legal heir.

What should families check when claiming inherited property?

The judgement offers useful guidance to families dealing with inherited land, particularly where the original allotment documents were never completed.

Check the original grant: Establish whether the deceased parent received a valid allotment and whether the claim concerns existing rights or a fresh grant.

Examine the applicable rules: Government-allotted land may be subject to specific conditions. These must be read alongside the relevant succession law.

Verify legal-heir status: Under the Hindu Succession Act, daughters can inherit alongside other eligible Class I heirs when a Hindu person dies intestate, subject to the applicable succession rules and the nature of the property.

Review the revenue records: Missing signatures, incomplete pattas or mutation entries may complicate a claim and require examination of the original grant and supporting documents.

Challenge unsupported exclusions: If an authority rejects a claim solely because the claimant is a married daughter, the applicable rules and the reasons given for rejection should be examined.

The judgement strengthens the position that marriage alone is not a lawful ground for excluding a daughter from succession. It does not remove other legal conditions governing inheritance or government land grants, but it makes clear that authorities must base their decisions on the law rather than assumptions about a woman's marital status.