Vishal Dadlani sells Goregaon office unit for ₹3.3 cr; earns 2.8% return

Indian singer, songwriter and music composer Vishal Moti Dadlani has sold a commercial unit in Goregaon West, Mumbai, for Rs 3.34 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The property is located at Shalimar Miracle, Goregaon West. The sold commercial unit features a carpet area of 641.00 sq. ft. (59.55 sq. m.) and a total built-up area of 769.51 sq. ft. (71.49 sq. m.). The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 20.04 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The transaction was registered in October 2026.

The commercial unit was purchased in 2016 for Rs 3.25 crore, generating an overall return of approximately 2.8% over the holding period.

Goregaon West is one of Mumbai’s established and sought-after residential and commercial neighbourhoods, known for its strategic western suburban location, strong connectivity, and well-developed infrastructure. The area offers convenient access to key parts of Mumbai through major roads such as the Western Express Highway, SV Road, and Link Road, while Goregaon railway station and the Mumbai Metro provide connectivity to important residential, commercial, and business destinations. Over the years, Goregaon West has evolved into a prominent mixed-use destination, characterised by established residential societies, premium apartment developments, commercial establishments, and retail spaces.

Its proximity to key business and lifestyle hubs such as Andheri, Malad, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon’s commercial corridors makes it particularly attractive to professionals, business owners, and investors. The area also benefits from strong social infrastructure, with reputed schools, hospitals, shopping centres, restaurants, entertainment venues, and recreational spaces in and around the neighbourhood. Popular destinations such as Inorbit Mall, Film City, and Aarey Forest further enhance its appeal.

The combination of strategic connectivity, established infrastructure, diverse residential and commercial developments, ongoing redevelopment, and proximity to major employment and lifestyle destinations makes Goregaon West an attractive choice for homebuyers, businesses, and investors seeking long-term value in Mumbai’s western suburbs.

Vishal Dadlani is an acclaimed Indian singer, songwriter, music composer, and performer, known for his distinctive voice and significant contributions to contemporary Hindi music. He is one half of the popular electronic music duo Pentagram and has established a strong presence in the Indian music industry through his work across playback singing, independent music, and film soundtracks.

Over the years, he has lent his vocals to several popular songs in Hindi cinema, including Dhoom Again, Baby Doll, Malhari, Jai Jai Shivshankar, and Badtameez Dil, among others.

As a composer and songwriter, he has also been associated with numerous successful film and independent music projects, earning recognition for his energetic musical style and versatility.