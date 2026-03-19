Capgemini sells five Andheri office assets to Quest Coworks for ₹56 cr

Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd has sold multiple commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri (East) to Quest Coworks for a total consideration of ₹55.84 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The transaction involves five office units in Akruti Softech Park, located in the MIDC Marol Industrial Area—one of Mumbai’s key commercial hubs.

The transaction was registered on March 16, 2026, with a cumulative stamp duty payment of ₹3.58 crore, the documents showed.

The acquisition includes five office units, with unit sizes ranging from 10,500 sq ft to 11,885 sq ft, and deal values ranging from ₹10.18 crore to ₹11.52 crore.

The transaction also includes 51 car parking spaces.

Details of the transaction

The deal, registered on March 16, 2026, covers a total area of 57,567 sq ft across five units:

Unit 601: 11,669 sq ft for ₹11.31 crore

Unit 401: 11,885 sq ft for ₹11.52 crore

Unit 501: 11,669 sq ft for ₹11.31 crore

Unit 101: 11,844 sq ft for ₹11.48 crore

Unit 701: 10,500 sq ft for ₹10.18 crore

The combined stamp duty paid for the transaction stood at ₹3.58 crore.

The deal values the office spaces at roughly ₹9,500–₹9,800 per sq ft, reflecting steady demand for commercial assets in established business districts like Andheri East.

Andheri East, particularly the MIDC and Marol belt, remains a preferred office location due to its proximity to the airport, metro connectivity and presence of large IT and corporate occupiers.

The acquisition by Quest Coworks signals continued interest from flex workspace and managed office operators, who are expanding portfolios amid rising demand for flexible office solutions from startups, SMEs and large enterprises.

The space will be developed to serve both managed flexible workspace operations as well as enterprise clients seeking large, dedicated office solutions in one of Mumbai's most active commercial corridors, as per Prasad Shinde, Founder, Quest Coworks.

This acquisition reflects Quest Coworks' broader strategy of owning and operating premium commercial assets, rather than purely leasing.