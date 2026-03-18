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Rs 1,000 monthly pension inadequate for needs, says Parliamentary panel

Committee calls for a 'more realistic' payout aligning with demands to raise the monthly floor to Rs 7,500

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Pension (Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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A parliamentary panel has called the Rs 1,000 minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme inadequate, highlighting a significant retirement gap for millions of pension fund members, according to a PTI report.
 

Why this matters for your retirement

 
The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) is a part of the broader Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. EPFO builds a retirement corpus and EPS provides a fixed monthly pension. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour has said the Rs 1,000 EPS pension “does not meet even basic needs” amid inflation and health care costs.
 
This becomes critical for salaried individuals who assume EPF alone will secure their retirement. In reality, EPS payouts remain modest and unchanged for years.
 
 

What the panel has recommended

 
The committee has called for:
 
  • An urgent and comprehensive review of the minimum EPS pension
 
  • Higher budgetary support from the government
 

A move towards a “more realistic and dignified” pension level

 
This comes against the backdrop of pensioners demanding a hike to Rs 7,500 per month, with recent protests highlighting financial stress among retirees.

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What it means for EPF subscribers

 
If you are contributing to EPF, here is how this impacts you:
 
  • EPS may not be sufficient: The pension component is small and capped, regardless of your salary growth
 
  • Dependence on EPF corpus increases: Your lump sum savings become more crucial
 
  • Need for additional planning: Relying solely on EPF + EPS may leave a retirement gap
 

How to handle it: Practical steps

 
Given the uncertainty around EPS revisions, individuals should take a more active approach:
 
  • Build parallel retirement savings: Use instruments like NPS, mutual funds, or PPF
 
  • Track your EPS eligibility: Understand service years and pensionable salary limits
 
  • Don’t entirely rely on fixed pensaions: Inflation can erode real value over time
 

Wider social security concerns

 
The panel also pointed to broader issues, including lack of coverage for gig workers and delays in benefits for contractual labour, indicating that the country’s social security net is still evolving.
 
While reforms may come, retirement planning cannot wait. Relying on statutory pensions alone may not be enough to ensure financial stability in later years.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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