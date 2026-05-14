As equity markets wobble, fixed deposits can be an appealing alternative

With the equity going through a spot of volatility, thanks to the West Asia conflict that has spread like a contagion across sectors and economies, some might want to take a second look at fixed deposits, one of the lowest-risk investment instruments in the market. But because of their low-risk profile, the returns are also decidedly lower than what other instruments might offer over a comparable time period. With the Reserve Bank of India also unlikely to cut rates any time soon, FDs are likely to stay steady for some time. Use this table from Paisabazaar to compare FD rates across banks and identify the highest returns available for their preferred tenure.