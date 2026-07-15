Follow July 31 ITR deadline: Filing your return late has hidden costs

July 31 is the deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. If you miss it, the law still allows you to file a belated return by December 31, 2026, but experts say delaying your return can prove more expensive than the late filing fee.

While a belated return keeps you compliant with tax laws, it does not preserve all the benefits available to those who file within the original deadline.

It is not just about the late filing fee

Many taxpayers believe the severest consequence of missing July 31 is the late filing fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. However, experts say that is not correct.

“The late fee under Section 234F is the smallest part of the problem. Two consequences are far more damaging and far less discussed,” says Parag Jain, tax head at 1 Finance.

According to Jain, one of the biggest losses is the inability to carry forward certain losses.

Capital losses, business losses and Futures & Options (F&O) trading losses can usually be carried forward only if the return is filed by the original due date. Filing a belated return does not have this benefit.

For instance, if an investor incurs equity market losses during the financial year and files the return after July 31, those losses cannot be carried forward to offset future taxable gains. This could result in a significantly higher tax bill in the coming years.

Another important consequence is related to the tax regime.

Jain says taxpayers who are required to exercise the option to remain under the old tax regime may lose that choice after the due date and could automatically fall under the default new tax regime, potentially increasing their tax liability if the old regime would have been more beneficial.

Chandni Anandan, chartered accountant and tax expert at ClearTax, echoes the same concern.

“The penalty is rarely the costliest part of filing late. The larger loss is the forfeiture of certain benefits that a belated return simply cannot preserve. Taxpayers also receive refunds later and have less time to correct errors through a revised return,” she says.

Experts say the financial impact of filing late can extend well beyond the current assessment year.

Jain cites the example of a 29-year-old salaried professional who had booked a short-term capital loss of Rs 1.5 lakh during FY26 and was also eligible for a tax refund of Rs 27,000 due to excess TDS deducted by his employer.

He missed the July 31 deadline and filed a belated return in October.

As a result, his refund was processed without the interest that could have been payable on timely filing, reducing the amount he eventually received. More importantly, he permanently lost the ability to carry forward the Rs 1.5 lakh capital loss.

When markets recovered the following year and he booked short-term capital gains, he could not use the earlier loss to offset those gains, resulting in an additional tax outgo of roughly Rs 50,000.

Why waiting until December 31 is not be a good idea

Although the Income Tax Act permits taxpayers to file a belated return until December 31, experts say some taxpayers should not treat that as their effective deadline.

According to Jain, the following taxpayers should file as soon as possible:

Investors who have incurred capital losses or F&O trading losses.

Taxpayers who need to exercise the option relating to the old tax regime.

Individuals with outstanding tax liability, as interest under Section 234A continues to accumulate for delayed payment.

Anandan also advises taxpayers not to postpone filing unnecessarily.

“The way to avoid these issues is straightforward: file on time, and where that is not possible, file the belated return early rather than waiting until the last moment,” she says.

Late filing can affect loans and visa applications

Income tax returns are often used as proof of income by banks and foreign embassies.

Anandan shares an illustrative case of a salaried individual whose home loan application was delayed because one year's return had been filed late while another had not been filed at all.

Although tax had been deducted at source, the lender viewed the incomplete filing history as a gap in documented income and asked the borrower to regularise the record before processing the loan. The delay eventually affected the property's booking timeline.

“This illustrates that filed income tax returns are not merely a tax obligation but an important proof of income relied upon by lenders and visa authorities,” she says.

What if you miss December 31 as well?

Taxpayers who fail to file even a belated return by December 31 may still have an option through ITR-U (Updated Return) under Section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act.

However, experts caution that it is not a substitute for timely filing.

Jain says ITR-U attracts additional tax over and above the tax and interest payable and cannot be used to claim a tax refund. It also cannot be used once certain assessment or search proceedings have begun.

Anandan points out that an updated return also cannot be used to increase an existing refund or report a loss. Instead, it is primarily meant to disclose additional income and pay the corresponding tax.

"ITR-U is best understood as a compliance and disclosure mechanism, not a means of improving one's tax position," she says.

For taxpayers, the message is simple: while the law offers a second chance after July 31, waiting can mean losing valuable tax benefits that cannot be recovered later.