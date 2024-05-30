Germany's new visa rules: Great opportunity for skilled foreign workers

Germany recently introduced changes to its skilled worker visa rules, aiming to get more talent in engineering, information technology (IT) and health care. The country needs some 4,00,000 skilled employees annually to cover a labour shortage in specialised fields.

New opportunity card for skilled foreign workers

One initiative is ‘Opportunity Card’. Effective June 1, 2024 the visa system allows non-European Union (EU) citizens to relocate to Germany for a year to explore job opportunities. The card is part of a broader strategy to bridge the gap in skilled labour, particularly in industries such as engineering, IT, and healthcare, where Germany faces significant shortages.

Who is eligible for Germany’s Opportunity Card

To apply for the Opportunity Card, you must have completed at least two years of vocational training or possess a relevant university degree in your home country. Proficiency in either German or English is required. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate sufficient funds or income from a part-time job to support their stay in Germany for a year, amounting to over 12,000 Euro.

Enhanced flexibility for skilled workers

The new rules also provide enhanced flexibility for skilled workers. For instance, the previous 18-month residence permit for completing adaptation measures will now be granted for 24 months when issued for the first time. This permit can be extended for 12 months, up to a maximum residence period of three years. Furthermore, the possibility of secondary employment during the qualification measure has been increased from 10 to 20 hours per week, making it easier for prospective skilled workers to find their way into the labour market.

Simplified recognition of foreign qualifications

Germany has also streamlined the process for recognising foreign qualifications through the new Skilled Immigration Act, which introduces two new pathways. Individuals whose qualifications need a skills analysis to determine their equivalence may be granted a residence permit for up to six months to complete this process. To qualify, applicants must demonstrate German language proficiency at level A2 or higher (CEFR).

Eased requirements for family members

Spouses or minor children moving to Germany to join certain skilled workers will no longer be required to provide proof of sufficient living space. This change aims to simplify the process for family members accompanying skilled workers to Germany.