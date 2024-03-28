Goa, Puri or Dubai: Where Indians are travelling this Good Friday weekend

Goa emerges as a clear favourite, while international travel enthusiasts set their sights on Thailand and Dubai. Photo: Shutterstock

As the extended weekend looms ahead, thanks to Good Friday, Indian travellers are seizing the opportunity to escape the daily grind. The desire for a quick getaway has sparked a flurry of activity on travel portals, with destinations both domestic and international topping the search charts. Goa emerges as a clear favourite, while international travel enthusiasts set their sights on Thailand and Dubai.

Rajesh Magow, the co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, reports a noticeable surge in leisure bookings as travellers gear up for the break. According to the platform's data, Goa leads as the top domestic flight destination, followed by Srinagar, Guwahati, Port Blair, and Bagdogra. Udaipur, Jaipur, Puri, and Varanasi are also witnessing a spike in hotel bookings.

For those looking beyond the borders, short-haul favourites include the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, while the UK, USA, Australia, Japan, and Germany are the go-to for longer jaunts. Interestingly, bookings for destinations like Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and South Korea are also on the rise, according to MakeMyTrip.

Echoing these insights, Prahlad Krishnamurthi, Chief Business Officer at Cleartrip, lists Goa, Bagdogra, Srinagar, Port Blair, and Varanasi as top domestic picks. The international roster features Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur.

Rajiv Mehra, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), points to a trend towards short-haul domestic destinations accessible within a five to six-hour drive, with Shimla, Mussoorie, and Nainital standing out for Delhi NCR residents.

Domestic destinations

1. Goa

2. Srinagar

3. Guwahati

4. Port Blair

5. Bagdogra

6. Udaipur

7. Jaipur

8. Puri

9. Varanasi

International destinations

1. United Arab Emirates

2. Thailand

3. Singapore

4. Indonesia

5. Malaysia

6. UK

7. USA

8. Australia

9. Japan

10. Germany

11. Kazakhstan

12. Azerbaijan

13. South Korea

14. Bangkok

15. Phuket

16. Dubai

17. Kuala Lumpur

Factors that influence travel destination choices

Rajiv Mehra highlighted several key factors influencing destination choice among travellers. He stated, "The time it takes to reach a destination is crucial. Additionally, accommodation costs tend to be lower abroad for similar quality properties, making hotel prices a significant consideration. The availability of Indian cuisine, the destination's overall appeal, and a moderate climate also play a role. Weather, interestingly, is not a major concern. The preference for resorts is notable, as they provide comprehensive facilities a family might need."

"It's about relaxation and enjoyment without the hassle of moving from one place to another, leading to a refreshing return home. Resorts, with their vast spaces and numerous recreational options, cater to this desire excellently. While families often plan their travels in advance, last-minute bookings remain common. The longing for home-cooked meals and adventure sports reflects a desire for rejuvenation," said Mehra.

Rajesh Magow added another perspective on accommodation preferences, noting, "Mid-range rooms are most frequently booked, yet there's a noticeable increase in premium bookings, which are up by nearly 10%".

— Travel time

— Accommodation costs

— Availability of Indian cuisine

— Destination appeal

— Moderate climate

— Preference for resorts

— Need for relaxation and enjoyment

— Comprehensive facilities at resorts

— Space and recreational options in resorts

— Home-cooked meals

— Adventure sports