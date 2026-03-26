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What are the interest rates senior citizens can get on fixed deposits?

Senior citizens get a slightly higher rate of interest on fixed deposits across public and private banks, as well as NBFCs

elder, old people, old age

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BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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Fixed deposits are a low-risk investment vehicle. But for senior citizens, they offer one more advantage: they typically offer an extra 25 to 75 basis points on interest. FDs also don't need constant checking for returns, making them a hassle-free investment vehicle for senior citizens. Here is a list of fixed deposit rates for senior citizens from different financial institutions, provided by Paisabazaar.com
 
 

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Topics : senior citizens Fixed deposits Guide to Personal Finance Personal Finance

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 5:34 PM IST

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