Kerala govt employees to get Rs 4,000 Onam bonus: How to check?

Employees enrolled in contributory pension schemes, as well as retired pensioners, will receive Rs 1,000 each as a festive bonus

Kerala floods

Women make a 'rangoli' as they celebrate 'Onam' at a flood relief camp in Kochi on Saturday, Aug 25, 2018. Photo: PTI

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

The Kerala government has announced an Onam bonus of Rs 4,000 for its 1.3 million government employees. State’s Finance Minister KN Balagopal said those not eligible for this bonus will receive a festival allowance of Rs 2,750.
 
In addition to the bonus, all government employees will have access to a festival advance of Rs 20,000. Part-time and contingent workers are eligible for a Rs 6,000 salary advance.
 
Service pensioners will also receive a special festive allowance of Rs 1,000. Retired employees under the participatory pension scheme will also benefit from this special festival allowance.
 

Two instalments of social security and welfare pensions also will be distributed before Onam, benefiting around 62 lakh people who will receive Rs 3,200 each. A total of Rs 1,700 crore has been allocated for this purpose, Balagopal said.

How to check your bonus? 

Bank account: Bonuses and allowances are usually credited directly to employees' bank accounts. Check your bank statements around the time of the Onam celebrations to see if the amount has been credited. 

Contact HR or finance department: If you have specific questions or concerns about your eligibility or the amount, reach out to your department's HR or finance office. They can provide information based on your employment status.

Topics : Kerala government Bonus payouts

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

