Walmart-owned fintech firm PhonePe is preparing to restart its initial public offering (IPO) process, which was put on hold earlier, according to banking sources aware of the company's plans. PhonePe has not publicly commented on the timeline or the resumption of the process.

PhonePe is expected to seek a listing valuation of ₹1.2 trillion to ₹1.5 trillion, according to the source quoted above. The timing of the offer is yet to be finalised and could change with market conditions.

PhonePe had paused the IPO because of weak macroeconomic conditions; however, according to the sources, the macroeconomic environment has since improved, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are returning to Indian equities. November has been the strongest month in terms of FII inflows so far.

While PhonePe saw muted growth last year, the digital payments firm has returned to growth of about 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) without merchant discount rate (MDR) and digital incentives, the person said. It has also turned profitable after tax for the first half of the year at the group level without adjusting for employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) costs. Its lending distribution business has grown rapidly as well, roughly doubling (up about 100 per cent) Y-o-Y.

The PhonePe digital payments app was launched in 2016. As of October 2026, PhonePe had over 735 million registered users since inception and a digital payments acceptance network spread across over 50 million merchants.

PhonePe’s products and services include consumer payments (including digital distribution services), merchant payments, lending and insurance distribution services, and new platforms, which comprise PhonePe Invest (a stockbroking and mutual fund distribution platform) and PhonePe Appstore (an Android-based mobile app marketplace).

The company on Wednesday said that it has facilitated the disbursal of over 2 million loans to micro-enterprises through its network of leading bank and non-banking financial company (NBFC) partners. Since launching its merchant lending services in 2023, the business has facilitated loans across 97 per cent of India’s PIN codes.

Micro-enterprises account for a majority of India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and anchor local jobs and consumption, yet limited access to formal financial services has long excluded them from organised credit. PhonePe said it has bridged this gap by enabling these merchants to avail themselves of loans seamlessly on the PhonePe for Business app, supported on the ground by a network of over 50,000 frontline field executives. By combining this phygital distribution network with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models, the firm said PhonePe Lending has been able to democratise credit distribution at scale across historically underserved markets.

Today, the platform serves businesses with average monthly sales of ₹50,000 — 15 per cent of which are new to credit — helping them meet daily credit needs, fund inventory, and power business expansion.

Over 60 per cent of all loans facilitated come from Tier-II cities and beyond, including one-third from rural Tier-V and Tier-VI towns and villages. PhonePe’s reach extends deep into India’s hinterlands, spanning Kishanganj and Madhubani in Bihar, and Agartala in Tripura in the east; Jaisalmer and Kutch in the west; Kangra in the north; Latur and Solapur in Maharashtra; and Hassan, Ballari, and Kanyakumari in the south.

Speaking on the milestone, Hemant Gala, chief executive officer (CEO), PhonePe Lending, said, “PhonePe has been at the forefront of driving digital financial inclusion, and the next frontier is reimagining how formal credit reaches micro-entrepreneurs at scale. Over the past decade, we have built deep, trusted relationships with over 5 crore merchants through digital payments.

“Three years into Merchant Lending, we are turning everyday digitisation into a gateway to the formal economy and bridging India’s MSME credit gap. Reaching 20 lakh loans shows that pairing technology with scale and pan-India distribution drives real economic momentum for small businesses across Bharat.”