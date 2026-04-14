Mule accounts, fake SIMs: How a ₹77 crore cyber scam could affect you

In a major crackdown on organised cybercrime, Gujarat Police has unearthed a ₹77 crore fraud linked to 375 cases across India, exposing a sophisticated network that used mule bank accounts and international coordination to launder illicit funds.

The case is a reminder of how easily your bank account, phone number, or identity can become part of a nationwide scam without you even realising it.

The police investigation has linked the fraud to 375 cases across India, with 16 people arrested from Gujarat and Goa. But what’s more important is how this scam actually worked—and why it matters to you.

The operation, led by the CID Crime Cyber Centre of Excellence, resulted in the arrest of 16 accused from multiple locations, including Vadodara, Palanpur, and Goa. Of those held, nine were arrested from Goa, five from Vadodara, and two from Palanpur, officials told PTI.

According to Superintendent of Police Vivek Bheda, the accused had built an extensive system of mule accounts—bank accounts opened in the names of unsuspecting or recruited individuals—to move and conceal money generated from cyber fraud and gaming-related scams.

The group allegedly procured bank account kits and SIM cards using forged or third-party identities. These were then supplied to cybercriminal associates who used them to route fraudulent funds, making transactions harder to trace.

Police said more than 260 bank account details were recovered from the accused’s mobile devices. The probe also uncovered three shell companies that were created to facilitate mule account operations and provide a veneer of legitimacy to the transactions.

How this scam could involve people like you

The accused didn’t hack systems in a dramatic way. Instead, they used something much simpler—and more dangerous:

Mule bank accounts

These are bank accounts opened:

In someone else’s name

Or using people who may not fully understand what they’re signing up for

Your account could be misused if:

You share your documents casually

Someone offers money to “open an account”

Your SIM or bank details get compromised

These accounts were then used to:

Receive fraud money

Transfer it across multiple accounts

Make it nearly impossible to trace

Why this is worrying: The international link

This wasn’t just a local scam.

The accused were in touch with operators abroad—especially in Dubai—through apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. That means:

The fraud could start anywhere

Your money could move across borders within minutes

Recovery becomes extremely difficult

What kind of scams funded this network?

The money flowing through these accounts came from:

Online gaming frauds

Investment scams

Phishing and fake calls

So if you’ve ever:

Clicked on a suspicious link

Shared OTPs or bank details

Trusted a “quick money” scheme

You were a potential target.

What the police found (and why it matters)

Authorities recovered:

260+ bank account details

100+ debit cards and SIM cards

Laptops with login credentials and fraud records

During the raids, authorities seized a large volume of digital and financial evidence, including 15 laptops, 85 mobile phones, 19 chequebooks, 82 passbooks, 126 SIM cards, 115 debit cards, along with routers, pen drives, and blank cheques.

Technical analysis of the seized devices revealed bank credentials, transaction histories, and even records of cyber fraud complaints—suggesting the accused were closely tracking their operations and proceeds.

Examination of mobile phones of the accused revealed WhatsApp and Telegram group chats with individuals based in Dubai and other foreign countries, through which bank account details were exchanged, indicating the involvement of an international network, CID Crime Cyber Centre of Excellence Superintendent of Police Vivek Bheda said.

This shows one thing clearly:

Cybercrime today is organised like a business.

There are:

People who collect accounts

People who run scams

People who move money

What you should do right now

This case is a wake-up call. Here’s how you protect yourself:

Never share your bank account, OTP, or KYC documents casually

Don’t open accounts for others—even if they offer money

Avoid unknown investment or gaming apps

Regularly check your bank statements

Report suspicious activity immediately

wITH INPUTS FROM pti