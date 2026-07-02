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NPS fund managers compared: Which schemes delivered the best returns?

See how NPS pension fund managers stack up on assets under management and returns across equity, corporate bond and government securities

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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

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Choosing the right pension fund manager is an important part of maximising long-term returns from your National Pension System (NPS) investments. While past performance does not guarantee future returns, it offers an indication of how consistently a fund manager has performed across market cycles and asset classes. The table compares the assets under management (AUM) and three-, five- and 10-year returns of pension fund managers across equity, corporate bond and government securities schemes. The data, sourced from the NPS Trust, can help investors assess fund managers based on both scale and historical performance before making their choice.
 

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Topics : National Pension Scheme NPS fund managers

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

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