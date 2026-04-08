Rs 40 lakh home loan: Cut EMI, save interest now; experts explain how

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent. But does this mean home loan EMIs will become cheaper right away? Not immediately. What it does offer is a window to reassess loans and make adjustments while rates remain steady.

“The 125 basis points of cuts delivered since early 2025 have already meaningfully reduced borrowing costs. The immediate priority is to ensure you are actually receiving that benefit,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com.

Now, how would the current situation pan out for a 45-year-old borrower in Gurugram? He has a home loan of ₹40 lakh at 9 per cent for 20 years — a structure that, if left unchanged, runs well into his 60s.

Let's understand this case:

Loan amount: ₹40 lakh

Interest rate: 9 per cent

Tenure: 20 years

Monthly EMI: ₹35,989 (approx.)

Total interest payable: ₹52 lakh (approx.)

Total repayment: ₹92 lakh (approx.)

Loan likely to end at age 65

If he refinances to a lower rate (around 7.25 per cent)

EMI reduces to about ₹32,060

Monthly savings of nearly ₹3,900

Total interest falls to around ₹44 lakh

Overall savings of about ₹8 lakh

If he makes a one-time prepayment of ₹4 lakh

EMI remains the same

Loan tenure reduces by nearly 4 years

Interest savings of over ₹12 lakh

Loan can close around age 61

If he makes regular annual prepayments (5–10 per cent)

Annual prepayment of roughly ₹2–4 lakh

Faster reduction in loan tenure

Lower overall interest payout

Greater impact if done early in the loan cycle

What this means at 45

“At 45, your home loan shouldn’t be a retirement liability,” said Rajat Bokolia, CEO, Newstone.

“Since the RBI has hit a pause button amid global geopolitical volatility, you must seize the opportunity. A 9 per cent rate in a 5.25 per cent repo rate environment is a massive leakage of wealth,” he said.

He advised borrowers to consider switching lenders to secure a lower spread. “The savings on a ₹40 lakh loan can fund a meaningful portion of your retirement corpus,” he added.

The focus, he said, should be on reducing the loan tenure rather than lowering the EMI. “This ensures you own your home before your peak earning years conclude, insulating your future from unpredictable energy-led inflation.”

How interest builds up over time

For borrowers in their mid-40s, time becomes a key factor in the cost of borrowing.

“Your most dangerous challenger at 45 years old with a ₹40 lakh loan at 9 per cent interest is time because it will increase your debt. Your total interest payment over 20 years will amount to approximately ₹52 lakh, which exceeds your original loan amount,” said Akash Pharande, Managing Director, Pharande Spaces.

He suggested a simple intervention: make a one-time prepayment of ₹4 lakh, or 10 per cent of the principal, while continuing with the same EMI.

“This single step will result in savings of more than ₹12 lakh in interest costs and eliminate nearly four years from your loan duration, enabling you to reach your 50s without any debts,” he said.

What small prepayments can do

Even modest prepayments can bring down long-term costs.

“For a 45-year-old borrower in a market like Gurugram, it makes sense to look at reducing the loan tenure wherever possible. Even a 5–10 per cent annual prepayment can meaningfully bring down total interest costs,” said Bikash Kumar Mishra, Chief Financial Officer, Easy Home Finance.

“If liquidity allows, making partial prepayments earlier in the loan cycle is far more effective than delaying,” he said.

He added that borrowers should also plan for uncertainty. “Maintaining an emergency buffer of at least six months of EMIs is important, especially in the current global environment.”

Keeping EMIs within a manageable range, about 30–35 per cent of net income, and using available tax benefits on both principal and interest repayments can also help manage the burden over time.

What refinancing can change

A closer look at the same ₹40 lakh loan shows the impact of refinancing.

“For a 45-year-old borrower, a 20-year loan extending to age 65 creates a direct overlap with retirement, which makes reducing tenure a priority. At 9 per cent, the current EMI stands at approximately ₹35,989, with total interest outgo exceeding the principal,” said Shetty.

“Refinancing to a lower rate of around 7.25 per cent can bring the EMI down to approximately ₹32,060, resulting in monthly savings and a reduction of over ₹8 lakh in total interest,” he said.

He added that prepayments using surplus income, such as bonuses, can further reduce the loan burden and bring forward the closure date. “This becomes particularly important in the current environment, where even a modest 25 basis point rise in rates can increase the EMI and strain cash flows closer to retirement.”

Still on MCLR? Time to review

Borrowers whose loans are still linked to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) may not be seeing the full benefit of past rate cuts.

“If your loan is still on MCLR rather than linked to the repo rate, the transmission has likely been slow or partial. A switch to a repo-linked loan, even with a small conversion fee, is worth doing now,” said Shetty.

“The best floating rates at public sector banks currently start at 7.05 per cent. If you are paying significantly more, a conversation with your lender, or a balance transfer, is overdue.”

He said a stable rate environment is the right time to act. “Reducing your principal today permanently lowers your interest burden, regardless of where rates go next.”

Market view and broader signals

Abhay Mishra, President and CEO, Jindal Realty, said borrowers should also factor in wider economic signals.

“Given crude price volatility as a potential inflation trigger, shifting to hybrid rate structures or negotiating better lending spreads can act as a prudent safeguard,” he said.

He added that stable rates support housing demand and investment activity. “Predictable interest rates continue to attract institutional capital into large-scale residential developments.”