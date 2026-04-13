TRACES revamp explained: What changes for TDS, TCS and property buyers
TRACES portal gets a revamp under new tax law, reshaping how TDS, TCS and property deals are handled
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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The Income-Tax Department has overhauled its existing TDS Reconciliation Analysis and Correction Enabling System (TRACES) platform, tightening its role as the backbone of tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax deducted at source (TCS) compliance under the Income-Tax Act, 2025.
Rather than launching something new, the revamp retools a familiar system into a more centralised, transaction-level dashboard, a shift that could directly affect how taxpayers track credits, fix mismatches, and ultimately receive refunds.
A single-window system for TDS, TCS tasks
The upgraded TRACES portal is designed as a unified interface for all TDS and TCS-related services. Earlier, taxpayers and deductors often navigated multiple sections to access certificates, track credits, or correct errors. The new version consolidates these functions into a central dashboard.
Key features include:
- Downloading TDS certificates (such as Form 16/16A equivalents)
- Tracking TDS credits in one place
- Viewing filed statements and transaction details
- Requesting corrections without switching platforms.
Why this matters for taxpayers
TDS mismatches are one of the most common reasons for delayed refunds or tax notices. By centralising records and corrections, the new system attempts to reduce:
- Manual intervention
- Data-entry errors
- Processing delays
For salaried individuals and small businesses, this could translate into faster refunds and fewer compliance notices, provided data is reported correctly by deductors.
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New TDS forms replace old ones
A major procedural change under the new law is the replacement of legacy TDS return forms.
- Form 138 replaces the earlier Form 24Q
- Used for reporting TDS on salaries
- Filed by employers and certain banks handling pensions
- Form 140 replaces Form 26Q
- Covers non-salary payments such as:
- Rent
- Professional fees
- Commission and brokerage
While the filing frequency remains quarterly, the redesigned forms are intended to standardise reporting fields and reduce mismatches between deductors and taxpayers.
Property buyers: What stays unchanged
Despite the portal overhaul, one key workflow remains outside TRACES.
If you are buying property and required to deduct TDS (typically under Section 194-IA), the payment must still be made via the income-tax e-filing portal using Form 26QB.
However, once the payment is completed:
- TRACES can be used to download Form 16B (TDS certificate for property transactions)
- You can track whether the credit reflects correctly
- Corrections, if needed, can be initiated through the portal
- In effect, TRACES becomes a post-payment management system rather than a payment gateway.
TCS rates cut: Lower upfront tax outgo
Alongside TDS reforms, the government has eased the burden of TCS on certain foreign remittances.
Revised rates include:
Overseas travel packages: Reduced to 2 per cent (from 5 per cent–20 per cent earlier, depending on amount)
Education and medical remittances abroad: Reduced to 2 per cent
For individuals planning international travel or sending money abroad for education, this lowers the upfront tax blocked at source, improving cash flow.
A shift towards simpler tax architecture
Another structural change is the move towards a single “tax year”, replacing the earlier distinction between previous year and assessment year. While this does not directly affect TRACES usage, it aligns with the broader goal of simplifying tax language and compliance.
What should you do now?
For most taxpayers, immediate action is limited but important:
- Log in to the new TRACES portal and familiarise yourself with the dashboard
- Cross-check your TDS credits, especially if you rely on multiple income sources
- Ensure your employer or deductor is using updated forms (138/140) correctly
- For property transactions, continue using the e-filing portal for payments
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 12:25 PM IST