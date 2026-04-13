TRACES revamp explained: What changes for TDS, TCS and property buyers

The Income-Tax Department has overhauled its existing TDS Reconciliation Analysis and Correction Enabling System (TRACES) platform, tightening its role as the backbone of tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax deducted at source (TCS) compliance under the Income-Tax Act, 2025.

Rather than launching something new, the revamp retools a familiar system into a more centralised, transaction-level dashboard, a shift that could directly affect how taxpayers track credits, fix mismatches, and ultimately receive refunds.

A single-window system for TDS, TCS tasks

The upgraded TRACES portal is designed as a unified interface for all TDS and TCS-related services. Earlier, taxpayers and deductors often navigated multiple sections to access certificates, track credits, or correct errors. The new version consolidates these functions into a central dashboard.

Key features include:

Downloading TDS certificates (such as Form 16/16A equivalents)

Tracking TDS credits in one place

Viewing filed statements and transaction details

Requesting corrections without switching platforms.

Why this matters for taxpayers

TDS mismatches are one of the most common reasons for delayed refunds or tax notices. By centralising records and corrections, the new system attempts to reduce:

Manual intervention

Data-entry errors

Processing delays

For salaried individuals and small businesses, this could translate into faster refunds and fewer compliance notices, provided data is reported correctly by deductors.

New TDS forms replace old ones

A major procedural change under the new law is the replacement of legacy TDS return forms.

Form 138 replaces the earlier Form 24Q

Used for reporting TDS on salaries

Filed by employers and certain banks handling pensions

Form 140 replaces Form 26Q

Covers non-salary payments such as:

Rent

Professional fees

Commission and brokerage

While the filing frequency remains quarterly, the redesigned forms are intended to standardise reporting fields and reduce mismatches between deductors and taxpayers.

Property buyers: What stays unchanged

Despite the portal overhaul, one key workflow remains outside TRACES.

If you are buying property and required to deduct TDS (typically under Section 194-IA), the payment must still be made via the income-tax e-filing portal using Form 26QB.

However, once the payment is completed:

TRACES can be used to download Form 16B (TDS certificate for property transactions)

You can track whether the credit reflects correctly

Corrections, if needed, can be initiated through the portal

In effect, TRACES becomes a post-payment management system rather than a payment gateway.

TCS rates cut: Lower upfront tax outgo

Alongside TDS reforms, the government has eased the burden of TCS on certain foreign remittances.

Revised rates include:

Overseas travel packages: Reduced to 2 per cent (from 5 per cent–20 per cent earlier, depending on amount)

Education and medical remittances abroad: Reduced to 2 per cent

For individuals planning international travel or sending money abroad for education, this lowers the upfront tax blocked at source, improving cash flow.

A shift towards simpler tax architecture

Another structural change is the move towards a single “tax year”, replacing the earlier distinction between previous year and assessment year. While this does not directly affect TRACES usage, it aligns with the broader goal of simplifying tax language and compliance.

What should you do now?

For most taxpayers, immediate action is limited but important: