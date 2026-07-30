What are the best term insurance rates for young professionals?

If you are a 32-year-old man working in Delhi, look up Policybazaar’s table to compare premium rates for the best term insurance rates. The reason is simple: term insurance is a safe way to ensure the financial stability of your family and dependants, since families of the self-employed face significant financial uncertainty upon the policyholder’s death. These rates offer two options: a ₹2 crore sum assured plan, and a simpler ₹2 crore term insurance plan. Take your pick.