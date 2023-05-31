close

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Gujarat Board 12th result is out at website

The GSEB 12th Result is declared now and it is available at the official websites of the Gujarat Board i.e. gseb.org and gsebeservice.com

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
GSEB HSC Results 2023

GSEB HSC Results 2023. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the GSEB result 2023 commerce and arts results today May 31. The link for the GSEB HSC result 2023 in arts and commerce has been activated by the Gujarat board. 
The official site of the Gujarat Board HSC result is gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. The board proactively delivered the GSEB result 2023 Class 12 HSC Science test results on May 2.

 

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Marking

From March 14 to March 25, 2023, the GSHSEB conducted the Class 12 HSC board exams. According to the Gujarat GSEB board rules, a student should get at least a Grade 'D' in every subject to be viewed as qualified. Through GSEB supplementary exams, students who receive grades of "E1" or "E2" in the subjects are required to improve their performance.

Students scoring over 90% marks will get A1 grades, while those students scoring somewhere in the range of 80% and 90% marks get A grades. Students with a score somewhere in the range of 70 and 80% get B grades. The most reduced grade D is for the people who score under 40%. 

 

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Steps to check

    • Go to the official website of GSHSEB at gseb.org.
    • Search and press the 'examination result' tag.
    • Fill in your seat number or roll number
    • Submit and check the results
    • Download the result for later. 

GSEB HSC Results 2023: Updates

In the Gujarat Board Class 12 arts and commerce exams in 2023, the pass rate for female students is 80.39%, while the pass rate for male students is 67.03%. 1,875 students got a grade of A1, 52,291 got B1, 83,596 got B2, 1,01,797 got c1, 77,043 c2, and 12,020 got a grade of D in Gujarat Board Class 12 exams 2023.

This year, the overall GSEB HSC general pass percentage is 73.27%. A press conference is being used to announce the result.
First Published: May 31 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

