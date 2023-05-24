NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023: Details about Nagaland 10th, 12th results



The Nagaland Board held Class 12th exams from March 9, 2023, to March 31, 2023. The NBSE 10th exams were held from March 10 to March 22, 2023. Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC or Class 10) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC or Class 12) final exam results 2023. Students can check their grades and other information about these results at nbsenl.edu.in.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023: Students Overview



With 99% of the marks, Christy Paul Mathew is the top student in Class 10. Nilovito H Shikhu stood second with 95.80 per cent marks and Wonchilo T Khuvung stood third with 95% marks. The final exam in the HSSLC Arts stream is taken by 12431 government, private, and repeat students, and 10271 of them, or 82.62 per cent have passed. The final exam for Class 12 in Commerce was taken by 1214 students, and 1042 of them, or 85.83 per cent have passed. This year, a total of 20833 students were selected for the NBSE HSLC or Class 10 final exam. 17130 of them have passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 70.32 per cent. This has students of government, private schools and repeaters.



NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023: Mobile app to check Although the results can be checked through the official website at nbsenl.edu.in but the official Android app for NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Results 2023, "NBSE Results 2023," will also provide access to Nagaland HSLC and HSSLC Result 2023. In the Science stream, 2437 students were selected for the test and 2115 or 86.79 per cent of students have passed. With 97.20 per cent, Moanola Longchar has topped the Arts stream. The Commerce and Science streams' highest scorers are Zahid Ahmed Laskar (99.50%) and Awang P Yimpushu (97%), respectively.

Also Read CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website Nagaland Assembly elections: A look at key issues dominating state As Nagaland heads for Assembly polls in 2023, solution eludes peace talks Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE UP board results 2023 declared: Step-by-step guide to check scorecards here CUET UG 2023 Admit Card out for May 25 to 28 exam dates, details here MP Board Result 2023: MPBSE Class 10th, 12th result to be out on 25th May MH CET Law 5-year LLB Result: Everything you need to know about result Assam SEBA 10th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result WBBSE 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Everything you need to know about results

Step 1: Download and install the NBSE Results 2023 app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your Android or iOS smartphone. • Step 2: From the homepage, select either the 'Nagaland 10th Result 2023' option or the 'Nagaland 12th Result 2023' option. : Download and install the NBSE Results 2023 app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your Android or iOS smartphone.