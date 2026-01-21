Constant throat clearing? Doctor explains reflux link, cancer warning signs
A Maryland-based doctor explains why persistent throat clearing is usually linked to silent acid reflux, and when it may signal a higher risk of oesophageal cancer
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
Chronic throat clearing is something many experience, whether after a cold, allergy flare-up, or a tickle in the throat. But could this seemingly benign habit ever signal something more serious? A Maryland-based doctor has addressed growing public concern on his social media, shedding light on when persistent throat symptoms might warrant medical attention.
Does frequent throat clearing mean cancer?
According to Dr Kunal Sood, a certified physician practising in Maryland, USA, chronic throat clearing itself does not directly cause oesophageal cancer. Instead, he explains that it may point to silent acid reflux, medically known as laryngopharyngeal reflux (LPR), as a common cause of persistent throat irritation. Unlike typical reflux, silent acid reflux often does not produce heartburn, making it harder to spot. Symptoms of silent acid reflux may include:
- Frequent throat clearing
- Hoarse voice
- Sensation of a lump in the throat
- Persistent cough or sour taste (even without classic heartburn)
How constant acid reflux can raise oesophageal cancer risk
While occasional acid reflux is common, long-term or untreated reflux can damage the oesophagus over time. Doctors warn that repeated exposure to stomach acid may increase the risk of developing oesophageal cancer.
- Acid repeatedly flowing back into the oesophagus inflames its lining, causing ongoing irritation and injury
- To protect itself, the oesophagus may undergo abnormal cell changes, a condition known as Barrett’s oesophagus
- Barrett’s oesophagus is considered a precancerous condition, as it slightly increases the risk of oesophageal cancer over the years
- In cases of silent acid reflux, symptoms may be mild or missed, allowing damage to continue unnoticed
Experts stress that persistent symptoms should never be ignored. Early diagnosis and simple lifestyle changes or medication can significantly reduce long-term risk.
When to see a doctor
Doctors advise seeking professional evaluation if throat clearing lasts more than a few weeks or is accompanied by other worrying symptoms such as:
- Difficulty swallowing
- Unexplained weight loss
- Persistent heartburn or chest discomfort
While these symptoms may stem from common and treatable causes, they can also overlap with early signs of oesophageal cancer, particularly as the disease progresses.
Managing acid reflux
Dr Sood recommends lifestyle adjustments such as:
- Eating smaller, more frequent meals
- Avoiding spicy or fatty foods
- Not lying down soon after eating
- Maintaining a healthy weight
Understanding the difference between benign throat irritation and signs of a deeper issue can empower readers to seek timely care and reduce anxiety over the unknown.
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
First Published: Jan 21 2026