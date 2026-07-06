US citizenship is getting pricier. Here's how Indian families can prepare

Indian Green Card holders planning to become US citizens may need to start treating naturalisation as a long-term financial goal rather than a last-minute administrative step, as rising application costs add to the overall expense of the immigration journey, according to immigration experts. The advice comes as the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) charges $710 for online naturalisation applications and $760 for paper filings under Form N-400. While these are only the government filing fees, applicants may also incur legal, documentation and other professional expenses depending on their circumstances. For a family of four applying together, government filing fees alone can exceed $2,800 if applications are filed online and $3,000 if submitted on paper, before factoring in attorney fees or documentation costs.

"Indian families should start treating naturalisation as part of long-term financial planning rather than an administrative formality," said Sandeep Wadhwa, Chairperson, Fay Investment Group.

Citizenship offers more than permanent residency

Many Indians who move to the US through employment-based visas postpone citizenship because a Green Card already allows them to live and work in the country.

However, Wadhwa said citizenship offers additional benefits that permanent residency does not, including the right to vote, eligibility for a wider range of federal jobs, stronger protection during extended stays outside the United States, a US passport and the ability to sponsor a broader category of family members.

According to USCIS eligibility rules, most Green Card holders can apply for US citizenship after five years of permanent residency, or three years if married to a US citizen, provided they meet continuous residence and physical presence requirements.

"Most Indian immigrants have already invested substantial resources in obtaining permanent residency—whether through employer sponsorship, family-based immigration or investment programmes such as EB-5. Compared with the total cost of reaching permanent resident status, citizenship fees remain relatively modest. However, they arrive at a stage of life when financial commitments are often at their highest. The practical implication is that immigration planning can no longer be separated from broader financial planning. Families should begin budgeting for citizenship several years before becoming eligible rather than waiting until the five-year residency requirement has been met. This allows them to absorb filing fees without disrupting other financial priorities," said Wadhwa.

Applicants should also verify that they satisfy the continuous residence and physical presence requirements before applying, since travel patterns or missing documentation may cause delays and additional costs and longer processing times, Wadhwa told Business Standard.

Millions eligible to naturalise

The timing of naturalisation is becoming increasingly important as a large number of permanent residents become eligible for citizenship. According to USCIS data cited in Form N-400 guidance, about 8.8 million lawful permanent residents in the United States are eligible to naturalise.

For Indian immigrants—who represent one of the largest employment-based immigrant communities in the US—rising naturalisation costs could influence household budgeting decisions, particularly for families simultaneously managing mortgages, children's education, healthcare expenses and retirement planning.

Delaying citizenship has financial consequences

Wadhwa said postponing citizenship may appear to save money in the short term but could prove more expensive over time if government fees continue to rise.

"Waiting indefinitely could mean paying more later without receiving any additional benefit," he said.

He added that delaying citizenship could also postpone access to employment opportunities in government agencies, defence-related industries and other sectors where US citizenship is often a prerequisite.

For families with minor children, timing may also matter. Under certain conditions, children below 18 years can automatically acquire US citizenship when a parent naturalises, potentially simplifying future immigration documentation.

Budget for citizenship early

Given the changing cost dynamics, Wadhwa recommends that eligible Green Card holders begin setting aside funds for naturalisation well before they complete the residency requirement.

Applicants should also ensure they satisfy continuous residence and physical presence requirements before filing, as prolonged travel or incomplete documentation can delay processing and increase overall costs.

"Citizenship should increasingly be viewed as the final investment in the immigration journey," Wadhwa said. "It provides legal certainty, greater mobility, broader career opportunities and long-term security for future generations."