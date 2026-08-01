2 migrant workers from Chhattisgarh killed in terror attack at J&K's Kulgam
The assailants opened fire at a brick kiln in Kulgam's Kelam area on Friday evening; both labourers, in their twenties and from Chhattisgarh, succumbed to injuries despite being rushed to hospital
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Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.
The assailants targeted the labourers at the brick kiln in the Kelam area of the south Kashmir district late on Friday evening, they said.
Officials said the two labourers were injured in the attack, and one of them -- identified as Deepak Ratray-- succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to a hospital.
The other injured person -- Bopinder -- was first taken to GMC Anantnag and later referred to SKIMS Hospital in Soura, officials said, adding that he died during treatment.
The workers were both in their twenties and hailed from Chhattisgarh, officials said.
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The attack follows closely on the heels of another incident less than 10 days ago, in which terrorists allegedly shot and killed a police officer in Anantnag town.
Before this, two labourers were killed here in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir in 2024.
On February 7, 2024, two non-local workers from Punjab, Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masih, were shot dead by a terrorist in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 7:43 AM IST