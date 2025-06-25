Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
4 killed, 3 injured in fire at chemical factory in Delhi's Rithala area

The fire broke out at the five-storey building in Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday and 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze

Representative image: Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the incident was reported from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station. Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Four people died and at least three injured in a fire that erupted in a chemical factory in Rithala area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the five-storey building in Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday and 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze, the fire department said.

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the incident was reported from a premises located near Rithala Metro Station.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and further investigation is in progress. Search operations are also underway to ascertain if any one is still trapped debris. Police have so far recovered four charred bodies, officials said.

 

"Initially, three injured people were rescued and taken to BSA Hospital. They were identified as Nitin Bansal (31) and Rakesh (30), both with 80 per cent burn injuries, and Virender (25), who sustained minor burns. Nitin and Rakesh were later shifted to RML Hospital for further treatment," he added.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the blaze was received at Budh Vihar Police Station at 7.29 pm on Tuesday, following which the emergency officer along with local police staff rushed to the spot at Rana Complex, Gate No. 2, Rithala, where several people were reported trapped inside a burning building.

The five-storey building houses several manufacturing units.

Police said the ground and first floors were used for making readymade and plastic bags by one Nitin Bansal, son of the building's owner Suresh Bansal.

The second floor was rented to one Anand for fabric-related work, while the third and top floor were being used as godown space by Rakesh Arora, who dealt in disposable articles.

At around 1.15 am, fire personnel recovered three charred bodies from the first floor, which were beyond recognition, the officer added. Later another body was found.

Fire officials said the fire was brought under control on the lower floors by 6 am on Wednesday, but firefighting operations were still underway on the third and top floor due to heavy smoke.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi fire Rohini Fire accident

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

