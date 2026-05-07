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Home / India News / 6 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP's Hamirpur, search underway

6 missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna in UP's Hamirpur, search underway

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said a search for the missing is being conducted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force

Jabalpur boat tragedy

Representative Image: According to police, the boat lost balance in the middle of the river and capsized around 7 pm. (Image: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hamirpur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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Six people, including children, went missing and three were rescued after a boat capsized in the Yamuna river here, police said on Thursday.

They said the incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kutubpur Patiya hamlet under Bhauli gram panchayat in the Kurara police station area when nine people were returning from a river island after purchasing cucumbers and muskmelons.

According to police, the boat lost balance in the middle of the river and capsized around 7 pm.

The boatman, Dheeru, managed to rescue three people -- Vishnu, Rinku and Parul. The remaining six -- Akanksha (9), Rani (9), Brijrani (25), Labhyansh (5), Mahesh (6), and Aditya (11) -- are missing, police said.

 

District Magistrate Abhishek Goyal said a search for the missing is being conducted by teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force.

BJP MLA from Hamirpur Manoj Prajapati said he will submit a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the incident.

"Attempts are on to trace the missing. We will ensure compensation to the affected families in accordance with the rules and submit a report to the chief minister on the incident," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Uttar Pradesh Yamuna river Yamuna

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 7:47 AM IST

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