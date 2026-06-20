Unlike past govts, we'll honour Syama Prasad Mookerjee's legacy: Suvendu

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday announced plans to preserve the legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, while alleging that previous governments had sought to suppress the significance of June 20 and overlook his role in ensuring that West Bengal remained a part of India during Partition.

Addressing the Paschimbanga Divas (West Bengal Day) celebration at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor R N Ravi, Adhikari said June 20 marked a defining moment in Bengal's history when legislators from western Bengal voted in favour of remaining with India, paving the way for the formation of West Bengal.

"There have been sustained efforts over the years to suppress the significance of June 20 and erase the historic role played by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Our government is committed to restoring this chapter of Bengal's history to its rightful place," he said.

Adhikari said Paschimbanga Divas was being observed to commemorate the events that led to the creation of West Bengal and to honour those who fought to keep the region within India during Partition.

Recalling events preceding Independence, he said a Hindu Mahasammelan, held at Tarakeswar between April 4 and April 7, 1947, under the leadership of Mookerjee, had adopted a resolution seeking the inclusion of West Bengal within India.

According to the chief minister, the resolution reflected the aspirations of Bengali Hindus who wanted the western part of Bengal to remain with India amid the uncertainties and upheaval caused by Partition.

He also referred to a vote in the Bengal Legislative Assembly on June 20, 1947, and claimed that legislators led by Mookerjee had backed the proposal that ultimately enabled West Bengal to remain within India.

Adhikari alleged that successive Congress, Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments had failed to accord due recognition to Mookerjee's contribution and therefore never officially observed the day.

"Keeping alive the historical significance of Tarakeswar, the nationalist double-engine government is for the first time officially celebrating Paschimbanga Divas here. We are proud of it," he said.

Announcing measures to commemorate Mookerjee's legacy, Adhikari said the state government had decided to acquire his ancestral home at 'Jirat' in Hooghly district and develop it into a memorial and library.

He also announced that a 125-foot-tall statue of Mookerjee would be installed in Kolkata as part of celebrations marking his 125th birth anniversary.

The chief minister said the government would observe Mookerjee's martyrdom day on June 23 and celebrate his 125th birth anniversary on July 6 with due solemnity.

Earlier, welcoming Modi to the programme, Adhikari described him as the "most popular leader in the world" and thanked him for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend the Paschimbanga Divas celebrations at Tarakeswar before returning to Kolkata for International Day of Yoga events on Sunday.

Modi arrived at Tarakeswar and joined the celebrations amid elaborate security arrangements.

The programme was attended by ministers, legislators and senior government officials, besides a large gathering of people from different parts of the state.