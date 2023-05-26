Broke rules while travelling on train? Here're fines you may have to pay



Here are the most important Indian Railway rules that every passenger should be aware of: Indian Railways is one of the greatest methods to tour a country like India, which has various cultures and a rich history. The Indian Railways is the world's largest train network, with over 7,000 stations and over 23 million passengers travelling every day; it is a gigantic organisation with a system of rules and regulations that travellers must follow.



2) In this age of online tickets, a passenger must present an authentic ID together with the e-ticket. If you don't have an ID to provide when the ticket checker comes to check your e-ticket, the ticket checker will consider you to be travelling without a ticket, and the same regulations and penalties as indicated above will apply. 1) If anyone is caught travelling by train without a ticket, then he or she shall face imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or a maximum fine of Rs 1,000. The minimum amount of the fine is Rs 250, along with the cost of the ticket for the distance the perpetrator has travelled.



4) If you have a youngster who is travelling without a ticket, you must pay a minimum penalty of Rs 250 as well as additional penalties. 3) If a person has been caught travelling in a class higher than that for which he has obtained a pass or purchased a ticket, he or she must pay any difference between the fare paid by the person and the fare payable in respect of the journey the person has made, as well as an excess charge.

6) No one is permitted to smoke on a train, and anyone caught doing so would be fined Rs 200. 5) If someone travels on a train drunk, or drinks while travelling, then the person will be removed from the train, fined Rs 500, and even imprisoned for a period of six months.