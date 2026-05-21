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Home / India News / Delhi appoints Special Branch DCP as officer under new Immigration Act

Delhi appoints Special Branch DCP as officer under new Immigration Act

Officials said the move is aimed at streamlining the monitoring, registration, and regulation of foreign nationals residing in or visiting Delhi

Delhi Police

Special Branch of Delhi Police already deals with matters relating to foreigners' registration, visa compliance and security verification (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

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The Delhi government has authorised a deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the Special Branch to perform the functions of a registration officer under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, across the national capital, according to an official notification.

The decision was notified through a Gazette notification issued under clause (r) of Section 2 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

According to the order, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has empowered the DCP, Special Branch -- who also serves as the Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) -- to discharge all duties assigned to the registration officer under the new law within the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

 

Officials said the move is aimed at streamlining the monitoring, registration and regulation of foreign nationals residing in or visiting Delhi.

The Special Branch of Delhi Police already deals with matters relating to foreigners' registration, visa compliance and security verification. Officials said the latest order strengthens its legal authority under the newly enacted legislation.

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Under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, registration officers are authorised to regulate and monitor the stay and movement of foreigners in their jurisdiction.

Foreign nationals arriving in India on long-term visas, including student, employment, medical and research visas, are required to register within 14 days of arrival.

The officer is also responsible for issuing registration certificates, recording changes in personal details and ensuring compliance with visa norms, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Delhi government immigration laws

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 7:16 AM IST

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