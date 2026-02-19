Traffic curbs in Delhi for day 4 of AI Impact Summit: Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Thursday, February 19, cautioning commuters about possible restrictions and regulated movement across parts of the city in view of Day 4 of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

Day 4 will witness the presence of several 'very very important persons' (VVIPs) at the AI summit. The list of speakers includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, among others.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate the summit in the presence of foreign dignitaries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, a heavy 'very important person' (VIP) movement is expected throughout the day. Commuters have been advised to brace for congestion, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to the advisory shared by the traffic police on X, special traffic arrangements will be in place during two time windows:

7:30 am to 10:00 am

5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Routes likely to be affected

According to the traffic advisory, the following roads are likely to be affected and have been advised to be avoided:

Sardar Patel Marg

Mother Teresa Crescent

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Janpath

Windsor Place

Tees January Marg

Prithviraj Road

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg

Mathura Road (between Lodhi Flyover & Dr Dinesh Chandra Dalmia Chowk)

Bhairon Marg

Shanti Path (between Satya Marg & Kautilya Marg)

Africa Avenue

Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place & Shanti Path)

Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg

Gurugram Road

Parade Road

The Delhi Police has urged commuters to avoid affected routes wherever possible, plan journeys in advance, and allow extra travel time. People have been advised to follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed on duty, maintain lane discipline and cooperate to ensure smooth movement.

Motorists have also been asked to remain patient, adhere to traffic rules and comply with instructions issued by police personnel at key intersections.

Alternate routes

To avoid congestion and ensure smoother travel,the Delhi Police has suggested the following alternate routes:

San Martin Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Kamal Ataturk Marg

Aurobindo Marg

Lodhi Road

Barapullah Road

Ring Road

Tilak Marg

Feroz Shah Road

Rafi Marg

Sansad Marg

K. Kamraj Marg

South Avenue Road

Vandemataram Marg

NH-48, Rao Tula Ram Marg

Old Delhi–Gurugram Road

UER-II & NH-48 Service Road

For real-time updates and assistance, commuters can connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels:

Website: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dtptraffic

Platform X: https://x.com/dtptraffic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dtptraffic

WhatsApp: 8750871493

Helpline Numbers: 1095 / 011-25844444

With summit events continuing through Friday, intermittent restrictions are likely to remain in force around Bharat Mandapam and hotels hosting foreign delegations. Commuters travelling to the airport, railway stations or appearing for board examinations have been advised to start well in advance to avoid last minute delays.