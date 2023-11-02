close
Sensex (0.77%)
64080.90 + 489.57
Nifty (0.76%)
19133.25 + 144.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.65%)
5933.40 + 96.20
Nifty Midcap (1.39%)
39312.45 + 537.35
Nifty Bank (0.74%)
43017.20 + 316.25
Heatmap

Delhi hospitals witness spike in patients as air pollution rises: AIIMS

To carry out this study, the hospitals daily monitored the health of the patients coming to the emergency wards

New Delhi: A metro train runs on a track amid hazy weather conditions, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

In such a situation, the serious effects of pollution were seen more in children (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the arrival of winter, the national capital is once again witnessing a deteriorating quality of air. On Thursday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was at 343, which falls in 'very poor' quality for the fifth consecutive day, triggering the risk of health emergency.
A study conducted by the top four hospitals on the relationship between rising pollution and emergency cases coming to hospitals showed that deteriorating air quality has a severe impact on human lungs and overall health. The study that was conducted between 2017 and 2019 included the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi; Kalavati Saran Children's Hospital; Vallabhbhai Chest Institute; and the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases Hospital.
To carry out this study, the hospitals daily monitored the health of the patients coming to the emergency wards. Also, data on outstation patients were collected, including those living in Delhi for three to four weeks.
According to Dr SK Kabra, who is the HOD of the Paediatric Department of AIIMS Hospital, the number of emergency patients in these hospitals records a spike when the pollution in the city increases. Dr. Kabra, citing the same study, said that the rising pollution in the city causes adverse effects on the health of children and adults, sometimes even leading them to admission to the hospital.
"The need to go to the emergency room arises when the condition of a patient is very serious," said Kabra.
Speaking about the study, the doctor of AIIMS Hospital said that both children and adults were included in this study, which was conducted for about 2 years. During this period, more than 1 lakh children came for treatment in the emergency of AIIMS and Kalavati Sharan Children Hospital in Delhi, out of which respiratory problems were seen in 25 per cent of the children and around 70 thousand adults, out of which 10 per cent of people were found to have respiratory problems.

Also Read

AIIMS Delhi: Fire breaks out near emergency ward, all patients evacuated

AIIMS-Delhi adopts 'Sandes' messaging app for internal communication

Delhi AIIMS to implement integrated nursing education, service model

Surgical robotics training facility inaugurated at AIIMS-Delhi: Official

AIIMS, GGSIP announce collaboration for Patient Grievance Redressal System

Air pollution: Govt orders ban on non-essential construction work in NCR

Mizoram elections: MNF reason for state's healthcare issues, says Congress

EESL to distribute 10 mn energy efficient fans, 2 mn induction cookstoves

Majority of Indians check sellers' rating online before ordering: Report

NewsClick row: Court sends Purkayastha, Chakravarty to judicial custody

In such a situation, the serious effects of pollution were seen more in children.
During this study invited by ICMR, it was also observed that the patients who came to emergency hospitals with problems caused by pollution did not include those who were already suffering from any serious disease; rather, they included those not suffering from any serious diseases.
There were also people who had been living in Delhi for the last few weeks and were facing respiratory problems like chest pain, a severe cough, difficulty breathing, etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : AIIMS hospitals Delhi

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Chhath Puja Special TrainsIND vs SL LIVE SCOREOnion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon