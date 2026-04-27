Delhi under heatwave alert as IMD forecasts storms, rain across India

Delhi residents woke up to a warmer Monday morning as the temperature soared in the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies for April 27 with heatwave conditions at some places. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and a spell of very light rain in the afternoon. Surface winds of the speed of 30-40 kmph will continue, often going up to 50 kmph during the day.

Today’s maximum temperature will be in the range of 43 to 45 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will remain between 26 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Mixed weather across India

India is set to witness a mix of intense weather conditions over the coming days, with heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and heatwave conditions expected across different regions, according to IMD.

In northwest India, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–50 kmph, is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and adjoining areas on April 27 and 28. Similar conditions are expected over Himachal Pradesh between April 28 and 30, and Uttarakhand till May 2.

The northeast is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, while other northeastern states may also see spells of heavy rain.

In east India, states such as West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is also likely, especially over parts of West Bengal and Sikkim.

Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next few days. Meanwhile, parts of south peninsular India such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may also see isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD issues heatwave alert as mercury soars

Despite the rainfall activity in several regions, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in parts of north and central India. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are likely to remain under heatwave conditions through April 27. Warm night conditions are also expected in some of these regions.

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over coastal areas, including parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and coastal Maharashtra.

Day temperatures are not expected to change significantly in most parts of the country in the immediate term. However, a gradual fall of 2 to 5 degrees Celsius is likely in several regions after April 27–28, bringing some relief from the heat.

Strong winds are also expected along coastal areas, particularly along and off the Odisha and West Bengal coasts, with speeds reaching up to 55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph.