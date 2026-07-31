Indian Railways launches online luggage booking: Rules, limits explained

Indian Railways has introduced an online excess luggage booking facility, allowing passengers to pay for additional baggage while booking their train tickets. Launched on July 31, the new service is designed to simplify the travel experience by integrating excess luggage booking into the online ticket reservation process.

Until now, passengers carrying luggage beyond the free allowance had to visit the parcel office separately to book it, often resulting in longer queues and additional paperwork before boarding. With the new system, eligible travellers can complete both their ticket and excess luggage booking through the same digital platform.

However, the facility comes with class-wise eligibility rules, and the existing baggage limits will continue to apply.

Who can use the facility?

The online excess luggage booking facility is available only to passengers with confirmed tickets. It is also limited to travel classes where passengers are allowed to carry luggage beyond the free allowance after paying the prescribed charges.

Passengers travelling in the following classes are eligible:

AC First Class

AC 2-Tier

First Class

Sleeper Class

Second Class

However, passengers travelling in AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car will not be able to use the service because the maximum permissible luggage limit in these classes is the same as the free allowance.

Indian Railways luggage limits

AC First Class: Free allowance of 70 kg, with a maximum permissible limit of 150 kg

AC 2-Tier and First Class: Free allowance of 50 kg, with a maximum permissible limit of 100 kg

AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car: Free allowance of 40 kg, which is also the maximum permissible limit

Sleeper Class: Free allowance of 40 kg, with a maximum permissible limit of 80 kg

Second Class: Free allowance of 35 kg, with a maximum permissible limit of 70 kg

Passengers carrying luggage beyond the free allowance but within the maximum permissible limit will have to pay the prescribed excess luggage charges.

Size restrictions also apply

Weight is not the only rule passengers need to follow because Indian Railways also prescribes size limits for luggage carried inside coaches.

Generally, trunks, suitcases, and boxes measuring up to 100 cm × 60 cm × 25 cm can be carried in passenger compartments.

For AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches, the permitted luggage size is smaller at 55 cm × 45 cm × 22.5 cm.

Oversized luggage that exceeds the prescribed dimensions must be transported in the brake van or parcel van instead of the passenger compartment

What if your luggage exceeds the free allowance?

Passengers are advised to declare and book excess baggage in advance because carrying unbooked luggage beyond the free allowance can attract penalties.

Under existing rules: