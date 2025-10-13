Monday, October 13, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karur stampede: SC orders CBI probe, appoints 3-member monitoring committee

Karur stampede: SC orders CBI probe, appoints 3-member monitoring committee

The Supreme Court bench appointed a three-member panel led by retired judge Ajay Rastogi to supervise the CBI probe into the stampede that claimed 41 lives

The order follows petitions by BJP leaders Uma Anandan and GS Mani seeking a CBI probe (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives on September 27. A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria appointed former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to lead a three-member committee that will oversee the investigation.
 
The order follows petitions by BJP leaders Uma Anandan and GS Mani seeking a CBI probe. Tamil actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), also demanded an independent investigation under Supreme Court supervision, citing concerns over impartiality if only Tamil Nadu Police officers were involved.

The Supreme Court had reserved its order on the TVK plea on October 10, after the TVK opposed the Madras High Court’s formation of a special investigation team (SIT) composed solely of state police officers. The party alleged that the stampede might have involved a pre-planned conspiracy and objected to the court’s remarks suggesting the actor-politician and his party abandoned the site and showed no remorse.
 

Rally details and allegations

Police stated that the rally drew about 27,000 attendees, nearly three times the expected 10,000. They blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the mishap on September 27. Senior advocates for the TVK argued that the high court acted prematurely and made adverse comments without hearing the parties.
 
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the state, defended the SIT, noting that the officers were known for their integrity. The Supreme Court had earlier questioned why a single bench in Chennai acted while a division bench in Madurai was hearing related matters.
 

Victims’ families concerned over petitions

Two families affected by the Karur stampede alleged they were misled into signing Supreme Court petitions seeking a CBI probe, believing the papers were meant to secure compensation and jobs.
 
Sharmila, mother of a 9-year-old victim, said her husband had abandoned them years ago, so she signed the documents thinking to use the compensation. Daily-wage earner P Selvaraj said he signed the documents after his wife’s death in the tragedy, unaware that the petitions requested a CBI investigation.
 
The Tamil Nadu Digital Journalists Union (TNDJU) alleged fraud and misrepresentation, claiming key petitions were filed without the free, informed, and voluntary consent of the petitioners. 
 
In a petition to the Supreme Court on October 12, the union called for suo motu action to investigate the alleged malafide filings, verify all related records, ensure advocates-on-record complied with due diligence rules, and initiate disciplinary or contempt proceedings if necessary to preserve the integrity of judicial processes.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

